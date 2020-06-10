6/10 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Takeovera fallout including Cole vs. Lumis in non-title match, Balor vs. Grimes, Shirai beings her title reign

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The fallout from Takeover: In Your House begins tonight as my favorite Io Shirai begins her reign as NXT Women’s Champion. After getting involved in the NXT Championship match, Adam Cole will face Dexter Lumis in a non-title match. Plus, Finn Balor seeks retribution as he faces Cameron Grimes one-on-one. It’s sure to be an action packed episode of NXT which takes place from Full Sail University on the USA Network. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Adam Cole’s impressive NXT Championship run continues but his celebration has been put on hold as he takes on Dexter Lumis in a non-title match. Velveteen Dream looked to have things in control during the Backlot Brawl until Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong came to aid of their leader. Lumis evened up the odds as he drove off after placing Fish & Strong in his car trunk. This came after Lumis gave a strange warning after he finished his masterpiece of him driving the Undisputed Era away. The question is can Cole stop Lumis from slithering closer to a chance at the NXT Title?

Battered, bruised, bloody…but when the NXT Championship is on the line… Adam Cole > ANYBODY#Forever pic.twitter.com/DxYA5FZiQB — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 8, 2020

What kind of crazy person does something like this? Beyond sadistic… https://t.co/V1kD0ccxO3 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 9, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Lumis has come along well in the short time given on TV as he completely sunk his teeth into his new character. Cole is a tremendous wrestler and was nice to see him retain his NXT Title. After what happened to Fish & Strong at TakeOver: In Your House, this is something where Lumis could win clean or the match could end with a Dusty finish to set up a title match on TV.)

Finn Balor seeks retribution as he faces Cameron Grimes

After losing to Cameron Grimes over a month ago, Finn Balor seeks retribution as he gets his rematch tonight on NXT. Grimes defeated Balor after Damian Priest attacked him with a knife stick revealing he was the one behind the mystery attack. Balor got a measure of revenge after defeating Priest at Takeover: In Your House. This didn’t stop Grimes who’s been gloating and over the moon after beating Balor as you can see from his tweet below. The question is can Grimes make it two in a row against Balor?

Makes me happy to see @FinnBalor back to winning again. You know since his last loss against ME! CAMERON GRIMES! @WWENXT — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) June 7, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be great and a much better wrestling match then the first meeting on NXT TV. Balor has been presented as a superstar since coming back to NXT so I could see him getting his win back. There could be another scenario where Grimes gets another win and moves Balor over into his next program. Win or lose, this should be another great chance for Grimes to showcase his character and skills as a wrestler.)

Io Shirai begins her reign as NXT Women’s Champion

My favorite Io Shirai finally became NXT Women’s Champion after she defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a terrific Triple Threat Match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The big spot of the match was Shirai’s dive off the roof onto both Charlotte and Ripley. Who will step up first and challenge my favourite Io Shirai to an NXT Women’s Championship match?

At last, I can call myself champion.

When I think about the tough & painful times, I was able to achieve this, largely in part to your support! I am truly grateful for everyone who gave me courage.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/maJcc5UzsU — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) June 8, 2020

I have nothing but the utmost respect & gratitude for WWE, who always believed I could become a champion, regardless of race or nationality. Tonight, my chance finally arrived.

I don’t have a tag partner, but I definitely have a wonderful family & home.

💖#WWENXT 💖 pic.twitter.com/lsratbTuAp — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) June 8, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Tears of joy. I can’t even begin to express how happy I feel right now seeing my favourite Io Shirai win the NXT Women’s Title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The post-match celebration was amazing as they presented Shirai as a superstar. My feeling is Shirai will be turning babyface soon. So it will be interesting to see what’s next for Charlotte since she’s presented as a heel on NXT and if she gets a rematch. If that happens, I would like to see Shirai get a win over Charlotte to present her as the face of the NXT Women’s Division. A possible heel turn for Ripley is something that could happen to freshen her character and get another shot at the title. Down the road a program with Candice LeRae would be amazing since she and Shirai had one of the best wrestling matches during SummerSlam weekend last year at Takeover: Toronto.)

Fallout from NXT Takeover: In Your House

After decisively going through Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover: In Your House what’s next for Karrion Kross. Plus after getting involved in the NXT North American Championship match you have to believe the issues between Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae and Keith Lee & Mia Yim are far from over.

.@JohnnyGargano has been one of the most consistent Superstars of #WWENXT … but I don’t know anyone can stop the momentum of @RealKeithLee… #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/7fBCYwf33e — Triple H (@TripleH) June 8, 2020

1 eye. 1 hand. But it's hard to stop the whole vehicle. https://t.co/k84tg3raKh — Empathetic Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 8, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Kross had an impressive showing against Ciampa at Takeover: In Your House and it’s pretty clear they are all in on him. Kross is a great wrestler and will be interesting to see who he faces next as he should be in a championship program. A likely rematch for the NXT North American Title between Gargano and Lee is something I could see happening in the coming week’s after the outside interference from both LeRae and Yim.)

NXT Takeover: In Your House Results

Io Shirai defeated. Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match to become the new NXT Women’s Champio

Adam Cole defeated Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl to retain the NXT Championship

Karrion Kross defeated Tommaso Ciampa

Keith Lee defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the NXT North American Title

Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox & Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez & Candice LeRae

Overall Thoughts

The in-ring wrestling on NXT is always great as there are usually one or more standout matches on the show. After coming off an enjoyable NXT TakeOver: In Your House show, I want to see if NXT can keep the momentum going by giving new matches and angles to lead to the big program. Don’t mind a TV program between Cole and Lumis as it has been building for weeks. Looking forward to seeing what’s next for both Balor and Kross as they should be placed in title programs given how both are featured on the show. I can’t express how happy I feel seeing my favourite Io Shirai as NXT Women’s Champion. I would like to see Shirai get a big segment on the show and this leads to her first title program as champion.

