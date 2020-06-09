Adam Copeland (Edge) set to star in new movie with Kelsey Grammar and Denise Richards (w/Trailer)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

“Money Plane,” a new action movie starring Adam Copeland (Edge), Kelsey Grammar, and Denise Richards is set to debut on July 10 on digital and on demand. The synopsis reads as follows: “A professional thief with $40 million in debt and his family’s life on the line must commit one final heist – rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world’s most dangerous criminals.”

You can watch the trailer for “Money Plane” below: