News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: WWE Backlash post-show including reaction to Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders cinematic match, and more! (90 min)

June 15, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wresting Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down the WWE Backlash PPV from all angles with callers and emailers. Subjects include the aesthetics of Edge vs. Orton, cinematic wrestling, what’s next for Drew McIntyre, titles on the pre-show matches, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019