VIP AUDIO 6/18 – NJPW PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Mitchell): NJPW Cup Nights 1 & 2 in depth, what worked and what didn’t work for NJPW in front of an empty arena crowd, comparisons between NJPW, WWE, and AEW product (58 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell for the latest NJPW PPV audio roundtable looking at NJPW Cup 2020 Nights 1 & 2. Radican and Mitchell discuss the presentation of NJPW in depth and the precautions they’re taking to ensure the health and safety of their wrestlers and crew. They then talk in depth about the first two nights of the 2020 NJPW Cup. Radican and Mitchell talk about what worked for NJPW and what didn’t work for their empty arena presentation. The show closes with some comparisons between NJPW, WWE, and AEW. Mitchell and Radican talk about what has worked and hasn’t worked as all three companies try to put on an entertaining product with limitations from COVID-19.

