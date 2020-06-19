FREE PODCAST 6/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek react to MLW moving to DAZN, Impact hiring released talent, and this week’s AEW Dynamite (87 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin the show this week talking about MLW’s deal with DAZN. Then they shift to Impact and discuss Impact teasing the addition of recently-released WWE talent. After that, they look at this week’s AEW Dynamite and take listener emails! For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

