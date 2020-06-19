VIP AUDIO 6/18 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Sheamus doused in urine, Orton punts Christian, New Japan, Possible WWF-WCW talent trade in ’92 (87 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with Todd’s analysis of the first few New Japan shows since returning from pandemic hiatus, then a review of Smackdown including the urination dousing with Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, a review of Raw with the Drew McIntyre-R-Truth angle and the Christian-Randy Orton tease, then a review of AEW Dynamite including a theory on where Cody and Arn Anderson pairing is going and NXT on USA including a movie toward more zany comedy, followed by some NXT-AEW ratings talk, and finally some UFC talk to round out the current events section. Then the show concludes with a sample of this week’s Mailbag edition of the VIP podcast “The Fix” with Todd and Wade discussing a reported proposed trade between the WWF and WCW in 1992 involving four very big names.

