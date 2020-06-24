6/24 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano for the North American Title, Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross, Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Huge championship implications are at stake tonight as Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Title against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat Match. The winner will face Adam Cole on July 8th in a Winner’s Take All Match. Plus, Bronson Reed looks for revenge as he takes on the undefeated Karrion Kross. It’s sure to be another action packed episode of NXT which takes place tonight from Full Sail University on the USA Network as Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix and Tom Phillips will have the call of action. Now let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Keith Lee to defend against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano with an opportunity at the NXT Title on the line

Bronson Reed gets his wish to face Karrion Kross

Damian Priest squares off with Cameron Grimes

The build to crowd the first NXT double champion begins tonight as Keith Lee will defend his NXT North American Title against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat Match. The winner will face current NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner’s Take All match on July 8th. Lee has had a firm grasp on the championship since defeating Roderick Strong for the title last year. Gargano who’s NXT first Triple Crown Champion look’s to become a two time champion. Balor’s intentions are also clear that he wants the North American Champion a title that he’s never held. The question is who will come out victorious and move one step closer to becoming NXT first double champion.

The @WWENXT North American Title is on the line this Wednesday at 8/7c on @USA_Network, and the stakes are HIGH. Who will go on to face @AdamColePro in a #WinnerTakeAll match: @RealKeithLee @JohnnyGargano or @FinnBalor? pic.twitter.com/2AJ8VXD1Ha — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 23, 2020

Mr. Regal reached DEEP in his bag of tricks. Quite literally speaking… EVERYTHING is on the line. pic.twitter.com/OSc7fxlwte — Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 18, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a tremendous match as Balor, Gargano and Lee are all excellent wrestlers. Like how NXT has been throwing curveballs into the championship picture after the tease of Kross challenging Cole for the NXT Title. My prediction is Balor will and challenge Cole to become NXT’s first double champion. After shattering the hourglass, it seems like Lee’s next big program will be against Kross. This will be interesting to see who Gargano faces off with if my other two predictions are right.)

Damian Priest squares off with Cameron Grimes

Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes have reached a boiling point in their rivalry as they will face off tonight on NXT. The issues began after Grimes mocked Priest for losing to Balor at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Priest didn’t take kindly to the comments from Grimes who found himself on the wrong end of a right hand. Grimes showing he can play the same games as seemed to be behind the slashing of Priest’s tires of his car. Question is after the back-and-forth gamesmanship, who will come out on top when Grimes and Priest meet inside the squared circle?

.@ArcherOfInfamy hey man, I finally was able to get that uber sent to you but when they arrived you weren't there. So they charged me a cancel fee not cool man. @WWENXT — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) June 18, 2020

I get you're trying to be funny but if you're the one that messed with my ride, next Wednesday on @WWENXT, I'm going to break your stupid face! https://t.co/MO0UXZveqC — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) June 18, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: Looking forward to watching how this match plays out especially after last week when they teased a Priest babyface turn. A move I’m fine with as Priest is a great wrestler and has the personality to get a babyface turn to work. Nice to see as well how Grimes is moving up the card as his character has really clicked recently.)

Bronson Reed gets his wish to face Karrion Kross

Bronson Reed looks for revenge as he faces Karrion Kross tonight on NXT. Reed hasn’t forgotten the impact of the Doomsday Saito suplex as he challenged Kross to a match after picking up an impressive win over Leon Ruff last week. The question is will Kross’ path of destruction continue or can Reed hand NXT’s newest wrestler his first loss?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be fun to watch and another great chance for Kross to showcase his skills as a pro wrestler before moving onto his next big program which could be against Lee.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. However, it was my favourite Io Shirai who stood tall as she reminded Banks & Bayley that this is now her NXT. Adam Cole & Bobby Fish tried to help Roderick Strong get rid of Dexter Lumis from his mind with some “Undisputed Therapy.” Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel def. Tyler Breeze & Fandango to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Overall Thoughts

This should be another great episode as the in-ring wrestling should be solid from start to finish. Have really liked the flow and balance of the show as they are coming up with big plans to go along with the wrestling on the show. Looking forward to seeing if they also begin the build for my favourite Io Shirai’s first NXT Women’s Championship title program.

