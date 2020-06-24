AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER 6/24: Late changes in line-up due to COVID-19 issues, Moxley off show, FTR match changes, Orange Cassidy and Jericho to face off

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

JUNE 24, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to Dynamite for the foreseeable future.

AEW Dark Results

Brian Cage defeated Robert Anthony

SCU defeated David Ali & Musa

Shawn Spears defeated Pineapple Pete

Lance Archer defeated Griff Garrison

Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss defeated Dark Order

Mel defeated Kilynn King

Scorpio Sky defeated Lee Johnson

Jurassic Express defeated Serpentico & Max Caster & Luther

Orange Cassidy defeated Peter Avalon

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/mNqa2Huznj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 24, 2020

QT Marshall and Jon Moxley Removed From Show Amid Covid-19 Concerns

According to Tony Khan, QT Marshall has come in contact with an acquaintance who later tested positive for Covid-19. Marshall will remain home, in Georgia, pending the results of a Covid-19 test. Similarly, Moxley alerted management that he “had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19.”

Marshall and Dustin Rhodes were scheduled to square off with SCU tonight but will be replaced by FTR. Brian Cage will be in action in the place of Moxley.

Since last week’s show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here https://t.co/eeN8VmF2nP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

Advertised Dynamite Matches and Segments

Fyter Fest Press Conference Highlights

Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy face-off

Santana vs. Matt Hardy

Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow in a Lumberjack Match

FTR vs. SCU

“The Exalted One” Mr. Brodie Lee & Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

Brian Cage in action with Taz on Commentary

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida in action

Final Thoughts

I typically use this “Final Thoughts” space to talk about a match or appearance that I am excited about, but to be honest I’m not very excited about wrestling this week. This week has given rise to the #SpeakingOut movement and seen women and men telling their heartbreaking stories of manipulation, harassment, and assault. Dozens of wrestlers, bookers, and promotions have been accused of a horrific array of individual and systemic abuses. AEW was swift to suspend Sammy Guevara after comments he made about Sasha Banks four years ago came to light, and have sent Jimmy Havoc to rehab after stories of his physical and sexual abuse surfaced. Still unaddressed are allegations posted regarding Darby Allin and Jake Hager.

It would be easy to exclaim, “Oh my god, the wrestling world has burst into flames!” But know that the wrestling industry has been on fire for a long, long time and we’re just lucky enough to have not been forced to notice until now.

