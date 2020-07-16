News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/15 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk “Greenways Goblins” in book club, Travis blabbers about Skyrim, Rich recaps AEW and NXT, more (123 min)

July 16, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back with VIP, and Travis blabbers on about Skyrim and how engrossing and awesome the fantasy RPG is. His progression into the genre, and why it had to happen the way it did. “Greenways Goblins” by Daniel Schinhofen is this week’s book club convo. Rich recaps AEW and NXT. Jericho is the “Demo Gawd.” What does Rich do while wearing a burgundy sweater?! The B.A. mailbag.

