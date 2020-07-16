VIP AUDIO 7/15 – East Coast Cast #510 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Keith Lee’s big title win, Raw ratings, NBC streaming app, more (91 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Cam and Trav start with a discussion and recap of Keith Lee’s big title win the previous week. Some ratings talk after Raw set an all-time low. Why that matters very little in the current content era we are in. NBC somehow just launched a streaming app in 2020, and some of the available shows are discussed. A brief preview of tonight’s AEW and why the “FTW” championship is just a nostalgic wank, void of all the original psychology. Live calls and more.

