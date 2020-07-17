FREE PODCAST 7/16 – WKPWP Horror Show at Extreme Rules PPV Preview: Keller & Ex-WWE Creative Team Member Matt McCarthy preview Sunday’s event (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special PPV Preview edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Matt McCarthy, a former member of the WWE Creative Team, the host of the We Watch Wrestling podcast, and professional stand-up comedian who has appeared on “Conan” and many commercials. First, they talk about the Swamp Match and in general the trend to do pre-taped heavily-produced “Cinematic” style wrestling matches. Then he provides his insights into WWE’s booking approach for each of the scheduled matches on Sunday including Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler, the Eye for an Eye match with Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins, Apollo Crews vs. MVP, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Title, and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Title.

In a half-hour VIP-Exclusive Aftershow, Wade asks Matt for his thoughts on AEW vs. NXT so far, with a focus on AEW’s production values so far and grading their presentation of several of their top stars.

