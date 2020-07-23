7/22 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Burgess’s “alt-perspective” report on Cody vs Kingston, Jericho & Hager vs. Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy, Moxley and Taz speak, Bucks vs. Butcher & Blade

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JULY 22, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED LIVE FROM DAILY’S PLACE ON TNT

REPORT BY DONALD BURGESS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR



Announcers: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone is back on commentary this week. Cody and Arn Anderson are already in the ring for the AEW TNT title match. Within a matter of seconds, Cody’s challenger interrupts the ring introduction. His opponent is veteran professional wrestler Eddie Kingston.

-Eddie Kingston has a mic. Eddie begins speaking straight to Cody about how he had to struggle growing up with addicts. He says Cody’s opponents have been children, but Eddie is a man and he’ll beat Cody into the ground. He says Tony Khan told him he could have a No Disqualification match, but Cody would have to accept, which he does.

(1) CODY (c) (w/Arn Anderson) vs. EDDIE KINGSTON – No DQ match for the TNT Championship



-Eddie tackles Cody to the outside and they begin brawling back and forth around the ring. They get back in the ring and Eddie continues to attack Cody with sharp chops. Cody takes over with a counter. Cody takes Eddie down with a missile dropkick and takes off his weight belt. Eddie snatches the belt and begins punishing Cody with shots from the belt. They eventually return to the ring and Eddie slows down the pace with a suplex. Eddie keeps control with hard slaps and chops to Cody’s upper body. Eddie keeps Cody grounded with constant offense, giving Cody zero room to breathe. There’s a great camera shot of Cody leaning on the second rope while Eddie stares into the camera and bashes Cody across the face. Cody tries to fight back but is grounded again by Eddie. Cody fights his way back, including a chop block to the knee. Eddie suckers Cody in while faking a knee injury and takes control. Eddie rolls to the outside and pulls out a very obvious bag of thumbtacks. Eddie powerbombs Cody right down onto the thumbtacks. Hikaru Shida is in the crowd and has a great reaction to the powerbomb. Cody fights back and eventually locks Eddie into a figure four leglock. Eddie submits to the leglock.

WINNER: Cody in 12:00 to retain the AEW TNT Title. [c]

-Jon Moxley speaks in a recorded promo. Moxley says he always does what he promises he will do. He says next time he steps in the ring with Brian Cage, he won’t let go of Cage’s arm and will rip it apart.

(2) MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. GRIFF GARRISON

MJF grabs a mic before the match starts. He calls himself a prodigy and says he’s undefeated. He offers Garrison a chance to speak. Garrison corrects MJF and points out that MJF lost a tag team match at Fyter Fest. MJF attacks him and the match officially starts. MJF dominates Garrison. He corners him, grinds his boot into Garrison’s face. He then hits a solid belly-to-belly suplex. [c]

MJF continues to stalk Garrison, occasionally striking him and trash talking him. MJF bites Garrison’s fingers while sitting on his back. He continues to talk trash to Garrison. MJF throws him around ringside for a while before grabbing a mic and continuing to belittle Garrison. MJF gives him a chance to apologize and correct what he said about MJF earlier. Garrison shoves the mic in his face and tries to make a come back, but is shut down quickly. Garrison finally says that MJF is undefeated. MJF hits the heat seeker and wins.

WINNER: MJF in 6:00.

-Recorded promo of Britt Baker’s recovery and Schiavone checking on her. Baker says to never count out a role model and says she’s set for the biggest comeback of all time. She says she is Michael Jordan and says to not count her out, especially at All Out.

-Taz and Brian Cage came to ring for a promo. Taz says he explained to Cage why he threw in the towel for Cage. He says he did it because it was a business decision. He says he realizes the longer Moxley held the armbar on, the greater Cage risked retearing his bicep. Taz says he assures everyone that Cage will never, ever be in that position again. Darby Allin comes out. Ricky Starks attacks Allin from behind. Cage powerbombs Allin once on the stage and again into the ring. Moxley runs in with a barbed wire bat and runs off Starks and Cage.

-Video package airs promoting a new AEW women’s tag team tournament cup called “The Deadly Draw”, which is set to begin later this summer. [c]

-Backstage interview with Chris Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle. Jericho says he will ruin Orange Cassidy’s career and he will embarrass the Jurassic Express.

(3) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. THE BUTCHER & THE BLADE – FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE match

-The Young Bucks decided to find the Butcher and the Blade backstage. The Bucks find Butcher & Blade in the kitchen. Before they begin fighting, Butcher and Blade make sure to

wash their hands. Both teams begin brawling all over the kitchen area. The brawl spills outside of Daily’s Place and the Bucks get the upper hand. The Bucks drive a metal sheet into the face of Butcher. Butcher then runs Matt into an AEW production truck. Butcher and Blade lift Nick and throw him into the truck door that happens to have Nick painted on it. Matt makes the save and takes both out with a dive. The Bucks hit Butcher with another metal plate and lay him across a table. Matt tries to slam through the table but fails to break it. The Bucks chase Blade to the escalator and superkick him onto the escalator, which takes him up and takes us to commercial.

[c]

-Everyone is back in the arena. The Bucks are beating down Butcher. Butcher counters both men and Blade arrives with a chair shot for each Buck. Nick is thrown over the guard rail. Butcher and Blade try to powerbomb Matt through a nearby table but Matt counters. Nick takes down Butcher and both Bucks get a table out. The Bucks try to double suplex Butcher through a table, but Butcher reverses with his own suplex to both men. Blade tried for a dive but missed his target and splashed to the outside. Butcher threw himself into Matt, crashing through a table. Butcher brings Matt back into the ring but gets tripped into the ropes and eats a chair to the head, courtesy of Nick. The Bucks corner him and begin several tag combos and attempt a pin. Matt then locks in a sharpshooter and Nick locks in a cross face at the same time. Blade makes the save and sends Matt out of the ring and throws Nick across the top rope. Butcher and Blade bring Matt to the stage and hit him with a powerbomb neckbreaker. The Butcher & Blade bring out some tables that were hidden in the entrance tunnels. The Bucks managed to stop them and run the two men into each other. The Bucks superkick both men and lay them out across each table. Blade is on the table in front of the right tunnel. Butcher is on the table in front of the left tunnel. The Bucks climb onto stage. Matt drops an elbow through Butcher and Nick lands a swanton to Blade. The Bucks pin both men.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) in 16:00.

-Recorded interview with Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Lance Archer. Archer attacks a group of men in the locker room while Roberts tells Alex Marvez that they’re tired of the disrespect and being ignored. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

(4) DIAMANTE vs. IVELISSE

This match is Ivelisse’s singles match debut. Ivelisse starts strong by attacking Diamante and forcing her into the corner. Diamante comes back and takes down Ivelisse with an armdrag. Ivelisse manages to counter and comes back with an arm drag off the rope. They cut to Big Swole in the Picture in Picture frame for a recorded promo. She feels Britt Baker and herself will meet in the ring one day and promises Baker that she will face the consequences. Back to the match.

Ivelisse continues the corner assault until Diamante counters once again. Ivelisse rolls out for a breath. Ivelisse drags Diamante outside and the two begin to brawl. Diamante breaks the referee’s count and rolls back outside to continue the fight. Ivelisse takes control with a knee and kick to the head of Diamante. A chop battle begins between the two back and forth. Diamante takes control and hits a German suplex, but Ivelisse quickly recovers and hits a powerbomb. Diamante manages to sneak in an inside cradle and wins.

WINNER: Diamante in 7:00. [c]

(5) ADAM “HANGMAN” PAGE vs. ALAN “FIVE” ANGELS

Hangman wrecks Five with an elbow to start the match. Five hits a sharp chop but Hangman hits one of his own. Hangman lands a hard big boot and a suplex. Five slips out and dodges a lot of Hangman’s offense. Hangman manages to bring Five back down to the outside with a big boot. The Dark Order walk out on stage. [c: pip]

Five takes control and lands a flying elbow to Hangman. Five continues to keep Hangman grounded with offense, not giving him a chance to recover. Hangman fights his way back and keeps Five grounded. Five counters back and drops Hangman with a dropkick. They go back and forth with Hangman maintaining most of the control. Hangman eventually hits a giant powerbomb and wins.

WINNER: Hangman in 9:00.

-Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana join the Dark Order on stage.

-Lee steps in the ring with Hangman and tells him he’s impressed with his performance. However, Lee isn’t impressed by Hangman’s apparent lack of partners. Lee offers Hangman protection in the form of the Dark Order. Lee says the Dark Order would never leave Hangman by himself. Hangman says he’s not ready to join a cult. Lee says he made his bed and he hopes he enjoys his sleeping. The Dark Order get ready to attack Hangman but Hangman strikes first. Hangman is quickly outnumbered. FTR make the save by throwing a cooler of beer at the Dark Order and scaring them off. Hangman’s tag team partner Kenny Omega finally makes it to the ring, dead last. Hangman shakes hands with FTR and takes a beer from them. Tension continues to build between Omega and Hangman.

-Next week’s episode of Dynamite will feature the Dark Order vs Hangman and Omega for AEW World Tag Team titles. AEW Champion Hikaru Shida will wrestle Diamante. There will also be a Tornado Tag Team match featuring Moxley and Allin versus Cage and Starks. Cody will defend the AEW TNT title once again against an unnamed opponent.

-AEW action figure spot. [c]

(6) JURASSIC EXPRESS (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy w/Marko Stunt) vs INNER CIRCLE (Chris Jericho & Jake Hager)

-Chris Jericho starts off the match with Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy manages to take down Jericho quickly and maintains control over him. Jericho eventually escapes and tags in Hager. Jungle Boy evens the odds and tags Luchasaurus in. The two big men trade blows back and forth. Hager eventually grapples Luchasaurus down and drags him into an ankle lock. Jericho tags in and the two begin beating down Luchasaurus. Marko Stunt tries to make a scene, but Jericho makes quick work of him. [c]

Jungle Boy eventually makes his way in but is quickly dominated by Jericho and Hager. Jungle Boy eventually escapes the two men and makes the hot tag Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus cleans house, including Santana and Ortiz who try to distract him. A wrestler by the name of Serpentico sneak attacks Luchasaurus from behind, without the referee seeing. Jericho takes advantage and hits the code breaker for the win.

WINNERS: Inner Circle in 18:00.

-Serpentico takes off his mask and reveals himself to be the returning Sammy Guavara. The fully reunited Inner Circle beat down the Jurassic Express until Orange Cassidy and Best Friends make the save. A five on five tag match between the Inner Circle and Jurassic Express, Best Friends, and Cassidy is announced for next week as the show goes off the air.