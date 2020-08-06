MCMAHON’S TAKE: Is MJF Really Ready For All Out’s Main Event?

Squash matches over a couple of no-names and wins over Billy Gunn, Mark Stunt and Jungle Boy hardly feels like the road to a world title match.

The apparent lack of planning is surprising considering AEW’s usually strict and sturdy booking. It feels like this match was booked out of nowhere, and maybe it was.

There are really only three scenarios:

(1) AEW didn’t plan on booking MJF in the main event, so they never had him on a road to get to a world title match by September.

(2) AEW always planned on using MJF in this main event, and just neglected to put him on a better path to a world title match.

(3) AEW thinks they did everything right.

Again, this isn’t an argument over whether or not MJF “deserves” the spot in the main event at All Out. He’s a great talent, and he deserves to be in the match based on that talent. The problem is that AEW didn’t do enough to put him on that world championship path. His singles victories are just nowhere near big enough to be deserving of a world title match.

WWE will start and stop storylines without any reason or explanation. WWE pushes guys out of the blue (hello, Dolph Ziggler). Now we’re seeing these same troubling trends in some of AEW’s booking. Allie dropped the Bunny character and joined QT Marshall without any explanation. Brandi Rhodes has flipped between heel and babyface more times than Big Show, and now it feels like AEW is booking on the fly, shoving MJF into a world title match without getting him there on television.

Just because WWE does it, doesn’t make it right. Just because WWE does it, doesn’t make it OK.