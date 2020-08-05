8/5 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Sage’s alt-perspective report on Moxley vs. Darby, Jericho-Cassidy debate, 12-man tag match, Cardona & Cody battle Dark Order

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 5, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz

[HOUR ONE – Q1]

-After the Dynamite opening theme, Schiavone sets up the 12-man tag match that started the show.

(1) THE DARK ORDER (MR. BRODIE LEE & COLT CABANA & EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON & FIVE & NINE) vs. THE ELITE (KENNY OMEGA & ADAM PAGE & MATT JACKSON & NICK JACKSON) & FTR (DAX HARWOOD & CASH WHEELER)

A fast and furious start to the match leads to a number of spots that Matt and Nick Jackson landed on members of The Dark Order. Members of the elite teamed up to work on a single member of the dark order. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson break up that action, to even the action. The Dark Order team members strategically tag in to work Kenny Omega in their team’s corner. Omega breaks free and is able to tag in Dax Harwood, who in turn tags in Cash Wheeler.

Adam Page tries to join a triple submission move with his FTR teammates. But, the move is broken up. The Elite members (Both Jackson’s, Omega, and Page) do tandem moves to singular members of The Dark Order. Dax Harwood sells an injury sustained mid-match. Cash Wheeler and Adam Page escort him out of the arena, Leaving The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega to face the full 6-man Dark Order team.

Several members of The Dark Order worked over Matt Jackson as his remaining teammates can only watch from their corner. Matt Jackson is able to get offense in against 5, as he goes for the hot tag, Nick Jackson is knocked off the ring apron by Evil Uno. This forces Matt Jackson to try and take on the rest of the team by himself.

Adam Page returns and gets the hot tag from Matt Jackson. Page systematically takes out members of The Dark order one-by-one. This culminates with Page hitting a moonsault on 5 of the 6 members of The Dark Order. Page and Mr. Brodie Lee are the remaining men standing for their teams, leading to a one-on-one confrontation momentarily.

The rest of Dark Order team up and get a near fall on Page. Kenny Omega appears to break up the pinfall, giving The Elite new life. But they are still at a two man disadvantage. The Elite get near fall, but Mr. Brodie Lee is able to hit a Discuss Clothesline on Adam Page. As he pins Page the other members of the elite are held back, unable to break up the pin.

WINNERS: The Dark Order in 20:00.

(Sage’s Analysis: A “classic,” AEW opening match, a ton of start power having a fast-paced exciting match. I could visualize an AEW crowd loving all 20 minutes of that match. This also continued the Page/FTR storyline and got The Dark Order a much needed win. A lot accomplished in a short time) [c]

-Back from the break, we see Trent and Chuck Taylor arrive in “Sue’s Van.”

– The announce team hype the AEW World Title match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.

-Jon Moxley talks about the “demons,” that he wrestled with in his early wrestling career. He said that he maybe should have changed the way he did things, but in reality he wouldn’t change a thing. He then talks about his concern for Darby Allin’s health and career. But the title is on the line, so he says “I gotta do, what I gotta do.” He finishes by asking him to just stay down.

(Sage’s Analysis: This was really a great way to hype this match. Moxley’s mix of emotion added good depth to his character.)

(2) BEST FRIENDS (Chuck Taylor & Trent) vs. SANTANA & ORTIZ

Chuck Taylor and Santana start the match with a collar & elbow tie up. Taylor and Santana go back and forth, Sanatana tags in Ortiz. Chuck Taylor then tags in Trent. Trent performs a northern lights suplex and tags in Taylor. The Best Friends hug. [c]

Trent and Ortiz trade forearms, with Ortiz winning the exchange. Chuck Taylor is knocked off the apron, leading to an advantage for Santana and Ortiz. The Results form AEW Dark are shown during this portion of the match. Santana continues to dominate Trent, as Chuck Taylor is shown getting up slowly on the outside of the ring.

Ortiz is tagged in as Trent continues to take abuse as Chuck Taylor slowly gets to his corner and is tagged in. Taylor begins to take advantage of the match, knocking Santana out and making the match a one-on-one affair with Ortiz. Taylor tags in Trent after Taylor hit a falcon arrow on Ortiz. Trent and Check Taylor hit a double team superplex on Ortiz, but Trent is unable to make the cover. As a result, Ortiz takes control and works the lower back of Trent. After a series of moves Santana gets a near fall on Trent. Trent is then able to reverse a pin and get the pinfall on Ortiz, who kicked out right after the three count. [c]

WINNERS: The Best Friends in 13:00.

(Sage’s Analysis: A fine tag match that was similar in style and storytelling of the first match. This hurt the overall impact of this particular match..)

– A live update from MJF Campaign Headquarters is presented. MJF abuses his staff and promotes his World title match against Jon Moxley, or Darby Allin, at All Out.

– Matt Hardy explains his character during an in-ring promo. He discusses the Matt Hardy Multiverse, but ultimately he needs to focus on himself Matt Hardy. He also promoted Private Party, saying they remind him of himself and his brother. Matt then talked about how he tried to help Sammy Guevara and no he does not want to help him, but hurt him. Sammy Guevara appeared and the two started to brawl outside the ring. Matt Hardy threw Sammy through a table. Sammy takes advantage, and puts Hardy through a table as well. Hardy comes up and has a massive cut on his head.

– Santana and Ortiz are shown backstage with a sledgehammer. The two proceed to destroy Sue’s Mini-Van and call out The Best Friends once they are done. [c]