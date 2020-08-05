NJPW Strong details announced for NJPW World, new weekly show will debut with NJPW Cup USA tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW announced at a press conference the details behind a new show called NJPW Strong , which will air at 10p.m. Eastern on Friday nights on NJPW World. The press conference featured Takami Ohbari, president of NJPW of America discussing the details of the launch of the NJPW Strong weekly show. He announced that NJPW Strong will air on Friday nights featuring talent from NJPW of America.

Ohbari then announced that NJPW Show would begin with the opening round of the NJPW Cup USA. It will be a single elimination wrestler featuring eight wrestlers.

Obahri ran down the opening round matches announced first round matches will feature Karl Fredericks vs. Kenta, Jeff Cobb vs. Tanga Loa. David Finlay vs. Chase Owens, and Brody King vs. Tama Tonga.

The semifinals will take on Aug. 14, and the finals will take place on Aug. 21 on NJPW Strong. The winner of the tournament will win the right to challenge for the IWGP United States title currently held by Jon Moxley.