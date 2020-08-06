VIP AUDIO 8/6 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground, Pat McAfee-Adam Cole, Jericho-Cassidy debate, Ratings, full TV reviews, NJPW news, UFC (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with extended thoughts on the Adam Cole-Pat McAfee angle on NXT and a full rundown of NXT. There’s a fun sidebar on “Mean” Gene Okerlund’s career spawned from evaluating Tom Phillips’ role in the McAfee-Cole saga. Then they walk through AEW Dynamite including the Chris Jericho-Orange Cassidy debate moderated by Eric Bischoff, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin main event, and the latest with MJF. Then a walk through WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including Raw Underground, the poisoning of Montez Ford, the mystery Retribution faction, Shayna Baszler’s apparent turn, The KO Show, and more. Then some New Japan and UFC and Bellator talk to round out the show.

