FREE PODCAST 8/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey discuss Jones relinquishing light hvt. title, guest Becca joins to review UFC 252 and talk legacy of Cormier, future of hvt. division, more (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey discuss the BREAKING NEWS of Jon Jones relinquishing the light heavyweight title. They bring in friend of the show (and MMA novice) Becca to review UFC 252. Their discussion covers the legacy of Daniel Cormier, the future of the heavyweight division, and the fallout from the Marlon Vera and Sean O’Malley fight. The crew closes the show by picking every fight from the UFC Fight Night card headlined by Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO