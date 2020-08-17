8/17 WWE RAW TV REPORT: Barbati’s alt-perspective coverage of final Summerslam hype, Baszler & Asuka vs. Sasha & Bayley, Crews vs. Shelton, Michaels reacts to Orton’s attack of Flair

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
BARBATTI'S WWE RAW REPORT
AUGUST 17, 2020
ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER
AIRED ON USA NETWORK
Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe
[HOUR ONE]
-The Then, Now, Forever opening aired with technical glitches followed by the Raw opening. Tom Phillips kicked off the show in the Performance Center and apologized for the “technical difficulties”. Phillips then mentioned tonight will feature Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins feud update, Asuka and Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks and the return of Shawn Micheals tonight.
-Drew McIntyre entered the Performance Center. As McIntyre entered the ring, a recap video of last week’s angle with Randy Orton and Ric Flair aired. Back in the ring, McIntrye said that what Randy Orton did last week to Ric Flair was unforgivable.
He said at Summerslam Randy Orton isn’t facing an old man, he’s facing a pissed off, fire breathing dragon. More technical glitches occurred with camera cutaways and a recap video of Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio briefly airing. Retribution was then shown destroying the production truck and forcing the producers to cut to commercial. [c]
-A recap of what happened before the break was shown.
-Backstage Drew McIntyre was shown backstage with some of the roster discussing what happened. McIntyre told the group to band together to take on Retribution but was interrupted by Seth Rollins clapping his hands. Rollins said that the locker room already has a leader in him. He then said he taught McIntyre how to be a champion but the video froze again as Ricochet and Cedric Alexander mocked Rollins. McIntyre accused Rollins of being scared. Buddy Murphy tried stepping up to McIntyre but the group was seperated and Rollins and Murphy walked away.
-Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashely, and MVP entered the ring. MVP took the microphone and called out Retribution and said the “The Hurt Business is open for business”. He said while the rest of the roster is scared of Retribution, The Hurt Business is calling them out. MVP said he’s learned in his life to always follow the money. If you follow the trail, it will find you to Apollo Crews. He said it’s not a coincidence that Retribution debuted just around the time that MVP faced Apollo Crews for the United States Championship. Crews then made his entrance. He said for MVP to insinuate that he is to blame for Retribution is low. MVP said before Crews won the United States Championship his career had more stops and starts than a “raggedy old car”. Crews challenged Shelton Benjamin to a match tonight and if Crews wins both Benjamin and Lashley will be banned from ringside at Summerslam. MVP sent Benjamin and Lashley out to Crews who avoided them and jumped in the ring. [c]
(1) APOLLO CREWS vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/MVP & Bobby Lashley)
Match joined in progress with Crews and Benjamin exchanging blows before Benjamin took control. After trading control, R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, and the ninjas interrupted the match by running through, giving Crews the surprise advantage to roll up Benjamin for the pin.
WINNER: Crews via pinfall.
As The Hurt Business attacked Crews, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander came out to even the odds. The Hurt Business retreated.
R-Truth returned to ringside and was taken out by Hurt Business allowing Benjamin to pin him for the 24/7 championship.
MVP then challenged Crews to pick two partners for an elimination six man tag match later.
-Backstage Angel Garza was shown flirting with a contestant from The Bachelor but was interrupted by Ivar of The Viking Raiders holding a turkey leg. Ivar accused Garaza of poisoning Montez Ford last week. Garza threw down Ivar’s turkey leg, but Ivar was quickly passed another one which he presented to The Bachelor contestant. [c]
(Barbati Analysis: An absolutely chaotic opening 30 minutes with the antics of Retribution taking center stage. The glitches are too slick and produced to really appear manipulated by an outlaw group and the shot backstage of the roster getting fired up just didn’t resonate as authentic in any way.)
-We returned with Phillips recapping the press of the Thunderdome annoucement.
-Back at ringside, both Angel Garza and Ivar are in the ring.
(1) ANGEL GARZA (w/Andrade & Zelina Vega) vs. IVAR (w/Erik)
Garza took early control as Demi from The Bachelor was shown backstage being flirted with by Angelo Dawkins. Ivar changed the control with clotheslines and splashes. Garza reversed a top rope attempt but Ivar knocked Garza outside and was prevented by Zelina on a splash outside. Garza was able to regain momentum back in the ring and hit a dropkick for the pin.
WINNER: Angel Garza via pinfall.
-Demi and Dawkins appeared backstage taunting Garza about the tag team match at Summerslam and Charly Caruso. Dawkins said he has seen a video and learned a lot about Garza and people he runs with. Garza ran backstage to prevent. Zelina and Andrade confronted Samoa Joe at the announce booth as he said that he saw a video that shows how far people will go when they think no one is watching. Vega and Andrade slowly walked away. [c]
(Barbati Analysis: The obvious insinuation here is that the video shows Garza and company poisoning Ford last week. This all just seems to be moving along at such a messy pace. I can’t, for the life of me, see any value that Demi is adding to this storyline.)
-They return to ringside with Phillips recapping the Dominik and Rollins storyline and said that there is a rumor that Rey Mysterio is here tonight and then show shirtless pictures of Dominik with deep red scars from last week’s attack.
-Garza, Vega and Andrade reached Dawkins and Demi backstage and tried taking the video from Dawkins. Charly Caruso then entered and Dawkins called for the video to be shown. A surveillance video was shown of Zelina appearing to put something into Ford’s red solo cup. Vega said the video doesn’t show anything and then blamed Charly Caruso. Ford ran into the scene and fight broke out and Vega, Andrade and Garza ran away.
-They return to ringside with Natalya and Mickie James in the ring.
(2) NATALYA (w/ Lana) vs. MICKIE JAMES
Quick back and forth action to kick off the match before both took each other out. Seth Rollins and Murphy then entered the ringside area. Rollins confronted Joe at the annouce booth demanding to know how Joe knows that Rey Mysterio is here tonight. Mickie James dominated Natalya in the ring, but was distracted by Lana as Natalya knocked James off the top rope onto the outside. Mickie struggled to recover and return to the ring, losing via countout.
WINNER: Natalya via countout.
-Rollins took the mic and said that if Rey or Dominik are here tonight it will be the biggest mistake they could ever make and they wouldn’t make it to Summerslam. [c]
(Barbati Analysis: Any semblance of order or sanity seems to just be thrown out of the window tonight. None of the matches appear to matter in the least and interruptions are now happening at a breakneck pace. There is no way this is sustainable for viewers to have any level of investment.)
