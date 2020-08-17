8/17 WWE RAW TV REPORT: Barbati’s alt-perspective coverage of final Summerslam hype, Baszler & Asuka vs. Sasha & Bayley, Crews vs. Shelton, Michaels reacts to Orton’s attack of Flair

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

BARBATTI’S WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 17, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-The Then, Now, Forever opening aired with technical glitches followed by the Raw opening. Tom Phillips kicked off the show in the Performance Center and apologized for the “technical difficulties”. Phillips then mentioned tonight will feature Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins feud update, Asuka and Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks and the return of Shawn Micheals tonight.

-Drew McIntyre entered the Performance Center. As McIntyre entered the ring, a recap video of last week’s angle with Randy Orton and Ric Flair aired. Back in the ring, McIntrye said that what Randy Orton did last week to Ric Flair was unforgivable.

He said at Summerslam Randy Orton isn’t facing an old man, he’s facing a pissed off, fire breathing dragon. More technical glitches occurred with camera cutaways and a recap video of Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio briefly airing. Retribution was then shown destroying the production truck and forcing the producers to cut to commercial. [c]

-A recap of what happened before the break was shown.

-Backstage Drew McIntyre was shown backstage with some of the roster discussing what happened. McIntyre told the group to band together to take on Retribution but was interrupted by Seth Rollins clapping his hands. Rollins said that the locker room already has a leader in him. He then said he taught McIntyre how to be a champion but the video froze again as Ricochet and Cedric Alexander mocked Rollins. McIntyre accused Rollins of being scared. Buddy Murphy tried stepping up to McIntyre but the group was seperated and Rollins and Murphy walked away.

-Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashely, and MVP entered the ring. MVP took the microphone and called out Retribution and said the “The Hurt Business is open for business”. He said while the rest of the roster is scared of Retribution, The Hurt Business is calling them out. MVP said he’s learned in his life to always follow the money. If you follow the trail, it will find you to Apollo Crews. He said it’s not a coincidence that Retribution debuted just around the time that MVP faced Apollo Crews for the United States Championship. Crews then made his entrance. He said for MVP to insinuate that he is to blame for Retribution is low. MVP said before Crews won the United States Championship his career had more stops and starts than a “raggedy old car”. Crews challenged Shelton Benjamin to a match tonight and if Crews wins both Benjamin and Lashley will be banned from ringside at Summerslam. MVP sent Benjamin and Lashley out to Crews who avoided them and jumped in the ring. [c]

(1) APOLLO CREWS vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/MVP & Bobby Lashley)

Match joined in progress with Crews and Benjamin exchanging blows before Benjamin took control. After trading control, R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, and the ninjas interrupted the match by running through, giving Crews the surprise advantage to roll up Benjamin for the pin.

WINNER: Crews via pinfall.

As The Hurt Business attacked Crews, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander came out to even the odds. The Hurt Business retreated.

R-Truth returned to ringside and was taken out by Hurt Business allowing Benjamin to pin him for the 24/7 championship.

MVP then challenged Crews to pick two partners for an elimination six man tag match later.

-Backstage Angel Garza was shown flirting with a contestant from The Bachelor but was interrupted by Ivar of The Viking Raiders holding a turkey leg. Ivar accused Garaza of poisoning Montez Ford last week. Garza threw down Ivar’s turkey leg, but Ivar was quickly passed another one which he presented to The Bachelor contestant. [c]

(Barbati Analysis: An absolutely chaotic opening 30 minutes with the antics of Retribution taking center stage. The glitches are too slick and produced to really appear manipulated by an outlaw group and the shot backstage of the roster getting fired up just didn’t resonate as authentic in any way.)

