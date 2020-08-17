8/17 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on final Summerslam hype, Shawn Michaels special appearance, Rey Mysterio tease

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 17, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Tonight after WWE Monday Night Raw, join guest host PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn and guest cohost Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER RAW

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-The WWE brand-stamp “Then, Now, Forever” glitched a bit, likely the handiwork of those Retribution rascals. Then the Raw opening theme played.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. They caught viewers up on the Asuka battle royal win to earn a Smackdown Title shot against Bayley last Friday. They announced Asuka would team with Shayna Baszler against Sasha & Bayley on Raw. They also hyped that Shawn Michaels would be there to respond to what Randy Orton did to Ric Flair last Monday on Raw.

-Drew McIntyre made his entrance. He threw to a video package on what happened with Orton and Flair last week. Drew had a serious expression as he reacted to the video package. He said for 20 years, Flair was his mentor and protector and friend, and last week “with a tear in his eye, he told you he wanted you to break his legendary record, he loved you. You are pure evil, man.” He said at Summerslam he’s not facing a defenseless old man, he’s facing a pissed off six-foot-five Scottish fire-breathing damage “and I am going to severely hurt you.” He said he’s doing it for everyone he ever wronged in his life, including Flair. The screen started flashing to other graphics packages rapid-fire including images of Summerslam’s graphic and Shawn Michaels. The camera caught up with Retribution who went into their TV truck and began throwing equipment around. As Drew was still talking, they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-Phillips talked about the takeover of the production by Retribution, with their graphics going haywire and then knocking Raw off the air in the middle of a segment.

-They cut backstage to Titus O’Neal talking to a group of Raw wrestlers backstage. Drew walked up to them. Titus asked if he’s heard how Ric is doing. Drew said he’s heard he’s going to be okay. He said Randy Orton won’tbe okay at Summerslam. He said he doesn’t appreciate when someone comes into his backyard “and craps all over the place.” He said they can band together and stomp out this group. Seth Rollins and Murphy walked in. Seth mock-applauded and condescendingly said he likes how he’s firing everyone up. He said the locker room already has a leader, though. Drew said if the locker room doesn’t respect him now, they’ll never respect him. Seth said he was the first one to teach him how to be a leader. He said he taught Dominik Mysterio what it takes to be a WWE Superstar last week. Ricochet got Seth’s attention and said a little birdy said Rey Mysterio will be there later. Seth said after what he did to his eye, he won’t be showing up. Drew asked if he’s scared. Seth said he’s not, and last week Drew couldn’t even protect Flair from Orton. He told him to get his priorities straight or he’ll leave Summerslam without his title. Drew threatened to drop him. Murphy shoved him. Titus and Ali stepped between them. Ricochet said he’s not worth it. Seth and Murphy left.

(Keller’s Analysis: At least they’re not having heels put their differences aside to defend Raw. This was just a group of babyfaces, with Seth being a self-centered agitator. Good to see Drew acting as a locker room leader, too. November each year is about all the “brand loyalty” nonsense I can handle from WWE.)

CHECK THIS OUT: NEW FEATURE – WWE RAW ROSTER OVERVIEW: Heel and Face Depth Chart for Men and Women and Tag Teams headed into Summerslam

-MVP’s music played. They went to a wide shot of the announcers who talked about Retribution some more. The Hurt Businesss – MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley – entered the ring. MVP said The Hurt Business is ready for business. He mocked people being flustered by Retribution. He said they’re not tough by terrorizing people in the shadows. He said tough is the three of them. He said he’s learned in his life to follow the money. He asked who benefits the most from the actions of Retribution. He said follow the trail to catering where you’ll find Apollo Crews “and his band of merry pranksters” – Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, and Ali. One camera guy at ringside started holding the camera unsteadily. MVP accused Crews of hatching the whole idea when he was recovering from the Lashley attack. MVP said Retribution showed up about the same time he showed up to challenge Crews for the U.S. Title, and in his match the lights flickered, which was a ploy to help Crews steal his U.S. Title belt “that I paid thousands of dollars for.”

Crews came out. The camera guy at ringside was wobbly again. Crews said MVP can’t beat him without help. MVP said until Crews won the U.S. Title, his career has had more starts and stops than a raggedy old used car. MVP said he sees fear in Crews’s eyes said Crews is worried that when he loses his U.S. Title belt to him at Summerslam, “it’s back to catering for you.” Crews said he is right, he fears that, that’s why he fights so hard to remain the U.S. Title. He said if he was anything like him, he would have accepted his offer to join The Hurt Business. MVP said this is a business. Crews said if he beats Shelton tonight, that means Shelton and Lashley have to watch his match at Summerslam in catering. He said then he will show him he can’t beat him without help. MVP said at Summerslam he’ll put him on his back. He sent Shelton and Lashley after Crews. Crews ducked them and leaped into the ring. [c]

(1) APOLLO CREWS vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/MVP, Bobby Lashley)

They joined the match in progress after the break. Shelton was in control, stomping away at Crews. R-Truth ran into the ring, being pursued by Ninjas. Shetlon threw one of the Ninjas out of the ring, but Crews then jackknife pinned Shelton.

WINNER: Crews in roughly 2:00.

-The Hurt Business attacked Crews. Ricochet, Ali, and Cedric ran out to save Crews. Lashley put a Full Lashely on Credric. Ali leaped onto Lashley’s back and applied a sleeper. Ricochet sueprkicked Lashley and then Crews kicked him, which finally led to Lashley losing his grip. The heels retreated to ringside. The babyfaces gathered at ringside. Truth ran past them with the 24/7 Title. Shelton kicked Truth as he ran around ringside and won back the 24/7 Title. Phillips said that’s a statement from The Hurt Business, bringing gold back to the group. MVP said they won’t let this end this way. He told Crews to find “two idiots stupid enough to team with him” against The Hurt Business in a six-man elimination tag match. Crews liked that ideas.

-Backstage Angel Garza was chatting with the woman, Demi Burnett, from “The Bachelor.” Ivar walked in and gave her a rose. He asked her to be his plus-one to Raw Underground later. She was flattered by the offer and said sure. Garza didn’t like what he was hearing. He then presented her with a turkey leg as a thank you. Ivar said Garza didn’t poison that one. Demi asked Garza if he really poisoned Montez Ford. Garza said no, he didn’t. He said Ford is just trying to get out of defending the Raw Tag Team Titles at Summerslam. Garza told Ivar he will take him out next and then shoved the turkey leg out of Debbie’s hands. Ivar huffed and puffed. He held out his hand and someone put the turkey leg back in his hands. He handed it back to Demi and told Garza he should put respect on that name.

(Keller’s Analysis: There sure was a lot going on there in rapid-fire sequence. Their lack of faith in viewers thinking the athletic competition in the ring between wrestlers they’ve hired to be on the roster is important enough to watch for the sake of the match outcome mattering seems to be near a low point.) [c]

-Phillips commented on graphics of headlines Sports Illustrated, Variety, ESPN, CBS Sports, and Yahoo reporting on ThunderDome debuting on Smackdown. He touted some of the special effects planned.

MORE DETAILS: WWE announces new ThunderDome TV set for Raw, Smackdown, PPVs, details inclusion of fans at events virtually, partners with new live event production company

(2) ANGEL GARZA (w/Andrade, Zelina Vega) vs. IVAR (w/Erik)

Early in the match they showed Debbie Burnett cheering while watching on a monitor backstage. Then Angelo Dawkins walked in and flirted with her. She smiled and turned away from the screen to chat with him. Ivar tossed Garza around ringside. Andrade created just enough of a distraction to open up Ivar for a blindside attack by Garzao. He kicked him and then dropkicked the side of his head while he was kneeling and got a sudden three count.

WINNER: Garza in under 4:00.

-Afterward, Dawkins and Demi appeared on the big screen. Dawkins congratulated “Romeo” on the big win. Garza looked irritated. Demi said they were just talking about watching their tag team title match on Sunday. Dawkins brought up Charly Caruso. An irked Garza told him to mind his own business. Dawkins said they’re about to find out a lot about him. Garza ran to the back.

-At ringside, Samoa Joe said he’s heard about a video that’s going to reveal some things very interesting. He was nearly giddy. Vega demanded to know what he knew. Joe said due to Retribution, security has been going over a ton of video footage. He said security happened to show him some interesting footage which he forwarded to Dawkins because he thought he’d be interested. He said it shows how far people are willing to go when they think nobody is watching. Vega walked away with Andrade, concerned with what this could be.

(Keller’s Analysis: The in-ring pro wrestling on Raw has rarely felt as incidental as the first 45 minutes of this episode. That said, I’m curious what’s coming up on this video. Demi feels wedged into a show in a way that would suggest she’s much more of a celebrity than she is. What’s the reason or justification? What’s the payoff?) [c]

-They showed photos of Dominik Mysterio’s chest and back all batteredfrom the beatdown last week. Saxton said you can’t imagine what reaction Rey Mysterio would have to this.

-Backstage, Garza approached Demi and Dawkins. He told her to delete Dawkin’s number. Caruso entered the scene as Andrade and Dawkins began arguing. Dawkins yelled for someone to run the video. Vega said, “Or don’t!” The footage showed Vega apparently poisoning Ford’s drink after all. Andrade and Garza reacted as if they had no idea. Caruso asked if that’s what it looks like. Vega said the video doesn’t prove anything and has been messed with. She said Charly is behind it because she’s jealous Garza has “upgraded to Demi.” Dawkins yelled at Vega and said Montez is family and it’s taken every bit of restraint to not give them what they’reowed. Ford showed up and joined Dawkins and beating up Andrade and Garza briefly, who then fled.

(3) MICKIE JAMES vs. NATALYA (w/Lana)

Mickie turned her back to yell at Lana as the bell rang, so Natalya jumped her. Mickie made a comeback a short time later. Less than two minutes in, Seth and Murphy walked up to Joe and demanded to know how he knows Rey is showing up tonight. He demanded to know his sources. Joe asked why he seems so shook up. As they talked, Mickie rallied in the ring. She climbed to the top rope, but Lana distracted her, so Natalya knocked her off the top rope to the floor. Mickie ended up being counted out just before she was able to get back into the ring.

WINNER: Natalya in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Again, the wrestling in the ring is being treated as just a backdrop for the soap opera stuff more than ever so far on this episode.)

-As Lana taunted Mickie, Mickie superkicked her. Seth then told Joe that if Rey and Dominic have the audacity to show up on his show tonight, it will be the last mistake either of them make and neither of them will make it to Summerslam. Phillips was scared and stood up from his chair. Joe laughed and told him to sit down.

-Saxton hyped the Asuka & Baszler vs. Sasha & Bayley match later. [c]

-A commercial aired that Peacock streaming network now has WWE Network specials and documentaries in its library on demand.

[HOUR TWO]