News Ticker

WWE Smackdown ties for top demo rating on Friday night up against CBS and ABC reruns, final viewership number tops 2 million

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

August 17, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (8/14) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox drew a final viewership number of 2.002 million viewers and a U.S. household rating of 1.24. That’s the first time Smackdown has topped 2 million since June 26.

In the 18-49 adult demographic most closely tracked by networks and targeted by advertisers, the show drew a 0.55 rating, down from last year’s same-week rating of 0.67.

In the 18-34 male demo, Smackdown drew a 0.44 rating, down from last year’s rating of 0.55.

In the male 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.66 rating, down from last year’s rating of 0.86.

Smackdown finished tied in the 18-49 adult demo for the top spot among broadcast networks, drawing an overnight preliminary rating of 0.5. Dateline NBC’s first hour also drew a 0.5. Other network shows were in reruns, with Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, and The Wall drawing 0.3 ratings on CBS. A Shark Tank rerun on ABC drew a 0.4 rating.

RECOMMENDED: AEW extends winning streak over NXT, but both shows drop compared to last week – key comparison to Raw and Impact, cable ranking

WWE Monday Night Raw rating for week two of Raw Underground, key metrics, hourly ratings, cable ranking, more stats

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020