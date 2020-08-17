WWE Smackdown ties for top demo rating on Friday night up against CBS and ABC reruns, final viewership number tops 2 million

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (8/14) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox drew a final viewership number of 2.002 million viewers and a U.S. household rating of 1.24. That’s the first time Smackdown has topped 2 million since June 26.

In the 18-49 adult demographic most closely tracked by networks and targeted by advertisers, the show drew a 0.55 rating, down from last year’s same-week rating of 0.67.

In the 18-34 male demo, Smackdown drew a 0.44 rating, down from last year’s rating of 0.55.

In the male 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.66 rating, down from last year’s rating of 0.86.

Smackdown finished tied in the 18-49 adult demo for the top spot among broadcast networks, drawing an overnight preliminary rating of 0.5. Dateline NBC’s first hour also drew a 0.5. Other network shows were in reruns, with Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, and The Wall drawing 0.3 ratings on CBS. A Shark Tank rerun on ABC drew a 0.4 rating.

