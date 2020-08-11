WWE Monday Night Raw rating for week two of Raw Underground, key metrics, hourly ratings, cable ranking, more stats

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Monday Night Raw last night (8/10) drew a 1.28 rating, essentially flat with last week’s 1.27 rating. This week’s and last week’s rating were higher than the prior four weeks.

The first hour opened up with 1.811 million average viewers, the highest since June 29. It dropped every hour thereafter despite the tease of Raw Underground coming up later in the show and a marquee main event of Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens. It dropped to 1.754 million in the second hour 1.601 million in the third hour. The first-to-third hour dropoff was 210,00, below the year-to-date average of 255,000.

Raw ranked no. 4, 6, and 7 in the Monday night cable rankings. The top three shows were “90 Day Fiance” on TLC, an NBA game on TNT, and “Below Deck” on Bravo.

One year ago, Raw drew a 1.92 rating. Two years ago, it drew a 1.96 rating. Three years ago, it drew a 2.15 rating.

In the 18-34 male demographic, Raw drew a 0.27 rating. Last week, AEW drew a 0.31 rating in that same demo.

In the broader 18-49 adult demo, Raw drew a 0.47 rating. Last week, AEW drew a 0.45 rating. While total viewers are valued, especially when selling PPVs or live event tickets, advertised and thus cable TV networks focus on demographics, and AEW has become nearly as valuable a cable property as Raw at this point.

