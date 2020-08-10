News Ticker

WWE Smackdown draws biggest viewership since June, but falls behind AEW Dynamite in one prominent demographic

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

August 10, 2020

The Aug. 7 episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox drew a final tally of 1.962 million viewers last Friday. That’s up from last week’s 1.894 million and the highest viewership total by a small margin since June 26.

It drew an 18-34 male demographic rating of 0.29, lower than AEW Dynamite’s 0.31 demo rating last week. In the 18-49 male demo, it drew a 0.59 rating, above AEW’s 0.45.

