Chris Jericho comments on precautions taken for his band Fozzy returning to touring, photos surface of fans not practicing social distancing at Fozzy concert

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-Chris Jericho resumed touring with his band Fozzy last weekend with dates scheduled for North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa. On the Saturday edition of Jericho’s Saturday Night Special, Jericho discussed his band resuming their tour despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We actually did four shows this week, and the reason for that is we had our ‘Save the World Tour,’ which was originally scheduled for April and May, but it got postponed to July and August, then got postponed to October and November, said Jericho. Four shows remained in August, and I was like ‘How?’ The shows are in South Dakota, and North Dakota, and we have one in Fort Madison, Iowa, which is right near the border of South Dakota. … The reason why the shows have happened is because these states of North Dakota and South Dakota have low COVID cases, less than 1,000 in both states, I think Florida had 9,000 today alone.

Jericho went on discuss the shows on his tour being held with half capacity or less and the precautions the band was taking on the tour:

The venues are either outside, or they are half capacity, said Jericho. We are sold out tonight in Minot with I think 50% capacity, last night we were sold out in Sioux Falls, SD with 35% capacity. We hand out masks at the door, the temperature checks. We stay on the bus all day, the Fozzy crew and camp have been tested.

Jericho discussed on the show that the band made the decision to tour because of the low number of COVID-19 cases where they were touring compared to other cities in the U.S. “The reason why the shows have happened is because these states of North Dakota and South Dakota have low COVID cases, less than 1,000 in both states, I think Florida had 9,000 today alone,” said Jericho.

A photo surfaced over the weekend on Twitter over the weekend from Fozzy’s tour date in North Dakota showing people not social distancing and appearing to not wear masks either. Jericho was scheduled to perform with Fozzy yesterday as well at the Sturgis Motorcyle Rally where masks are not required and people attending the event have said the rally is being held the same way it was before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

AEW has not commented yet as to whether or not Jericho will be allowed to appear at the next set of AEW TV Tapings given that he has been performing in front of people not practicing social distancing or wearing masks. Jericho is set to face Orange Cassidy in a singles match this Wednesday on Dynamite.