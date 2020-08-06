Ratings: Both AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA see increased viewers, key metrics including notable demo statistic, 7-day totals

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 901,000, it’s best live and same-night-DVR viewership since March 18, which was prior to the pandemic. That was up big from last week’s 773,000. AEW headlined with Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Hvt. Title. NXT headlined with Imperium defending the NXT Tag Team Tiltes against the return of Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish.

NXT on USA Network, meanwhile, also increased to 753,000, up from 707,000 last week.

AEW’s margin of total viewership lead was 148,000. The average difference for 2020 starting Jan 8 is 93,000 in AEW’s favor. Since March 25, the difference has been only 54,000.

AEW drew a 0.31 rating among the male 18-34 demo, the same as what Raw drew on Monday. NXT, as usual, was well behind with a 0.11 rating. Demo ratings tend to fluctuate more, perhaps due to a smaller sample size. Nevertheless, AEW tying Raw in a key demo rating is noteworthy.

In terms of cable ratings, due to the difference in how total viewers are tallied compared to ratings (a percentage of available households watching), NXT drew a better rating (0.60) compared to AEW (0.58). Raw drew a 1.27 rating by comparison, but AEW has never been near the 50 percent mark in terms of its rating compared to Raw.

In the male 18-49 demo, AEW drew a 0.45, NXT a 0.25. For comparison, Raw drew 0.62 in that demo, indicative of AEW’s strength by far being younger men (18-34) while WWE has a big advantage among 35-49 year old men.

In the most closely tracked demo, 18-49 adults, AEW drew a 0.45 rating compared to AEW’s 0.20. Raw drew a 0.51 in that demo. That indicates Raw’s big viewership and ratings lead is dependent on the 50+ demo. AEW, if everything stays on course, would challenge WWE in more demo categories over the next five years unless younger viewers switched to WWE as they got older.

We have the updated 7-day viewership totals from two weeks ago. AEW drew 1.097 million viewers the second week in a row they topped 1 million. The first three months of the year, AEW drew more than 1 million viewers after 7 days every week except for one week. Since then, they’ve only topped 1 million three times, including the last two weeks. NXT’s 7-day total was 774,000. Their average since the start of April is 821,000. The average the first three months of the year was 886,000 (excluding the Jan. 1 episode that was a different format on a holiday and drew a year-low viewership number).

