VIP AUDIO 8/6 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (1/24/1993): Keller & Schire review first two Raw episodes, discuss pending WWF departure of Ric Flair, future of Ultimate Warrior, plus Hogan, Razor, Rude (87 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the January 24, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting and George Schire cohosting taking live calls for two hours. They discuss and review the first episodes of Monday Night Raw, Ric Flair’s jump from the WWF back to WCW, other planned signings and jumps, the future of Ultimate Warrior, the WWF’s New Generation campaign begins, plus Hogan, Razor, and Rude news items.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO