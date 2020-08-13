AEW extends winning streak over NXT, but both shows drop compared to last week – key comparison to Raw and Impact, cable ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite extended its streak of total viewership wins over NXT on USA to five weeks, drawing 792,000 live and same night DVR viewers compared to NXT’s 619,000. (By comparison, Impact Wrestling on AXS drew 181,000 total viewers on Tuesday night this week, less than one-third NXT’s total.)

AEW was down from last week’s 901,000 (its highest numbers since February 5), while NXT was down from last week’s viewership of 753,000 last week.

AEW’s ten-week average heading into this week was 760,000, so they topped that last night by 32,000. NXT’s ten-week average heading into this week was 716,000, so they fell 100,000 below that.

In terms of overall cable rating, AEW edged NXT by a 0.53 to 0.52 margin. The number of people per household watching AEW is significantly more than NXT.

In the 18-49 demographic, AEW had a two-to-one lead – 0.32 to 0.16. (Raw drew a 0.47 in that demo on Monday.) AEW finished no. 9 for the night on cable in that demo. NXT finished no. 65. “Real Housewives” on Bravo finished no. 1 with a 0.51 demo rating and 1,576,000 total viewers. The NBA on ESPN finished no. 2 with a 0.48 demo rating and 1,204,000 total viewers.

In the male 18-34 demo, AEW won by a 0.19 to 0.11 margin, a typical big lead of nearly two-to-one. (Raw drew a 0.27 rating in that demo on Monday.)

