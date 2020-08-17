WWE RAW ROSTER OVERVIEW: Heel and Face Depth Chart for Men and Women and Tag Teams headed into Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following is a look at the wrestlers currently on the Raw roster officially and appearing regularly. This gives a quick snapshot overview of what WWE’s creative team has to work with. They are divided into clusters that roughly indicate who are main event or near main event level wrestlers, who are featured more as mid-carders, who are lower-card or comedy wrestlers, and then who are inactive or injured. You can reference this in our Special Features ==> Reference category menu. I will update it regularly and bump it regularly. If you note someone miscategorized or someone missing, please let me know at kellerwade@gmail.com.

NOTE: In last week's Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter (#1681), in a feature editorial on the cover, I broke down the Raw roster into tiers based on pushes and then analyzed their placement and whether they over overpushed or underutilized, and also likely to move up or down the roster.

RAW ROSTER

BABYFACES – MEN



Drew McIntyre

Rey Mysterio

Kevin Owens

Aleister Black (temporarily selling attack)

Apollo Crews

Humberto Carillo

Cedric Alexander

Ricochet

Dominik Mysterio

R-Truth

Akira Tozawa

Titus O’Neal (infrequently featured)

Big Show (appears infrequently)

Samoa Joe (injured, commentating)

Edge (part time, out injured indefinitely)

HEELS – MEN



Randy Orton

Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley

MVP

Murphy

Angel Garza

Andrade

Shelton Benjamin

Brock Lesnar (on hiatus)

Jinder Mahal (injured)

RAW UNDERGROUND*

Dabba-Kato

Arturo Ruas

Riddick Moss

Cal Bloom

(*Others have appeared, but these are the more noteworthy fighters so far who might end up being regulars who aren’t otherwise on the roster.)

TAG TEAMS – MEN



The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Ricochet & Cedric Alexander

AOP (Akam & Rezar – currently inactive)

BABYFACES – WOMEN

Asuka

Bianca Belair

Ruby Riott

Liv Morgan

Mickie James

HEELS – WOMEN

Sasha Banks (champion, technically Smackdown roster member)

Shayna Baszler

Nia Jax (storyline suspended)

Natalya

Lana

Zelina Vega (manager/wrestler)

Charlotte (inactive, recovering from surgery)

WOMEN TEAMS

Bayley & Sasha Banks (champions, technically Smackdown roster members)

Peyton Royce & Billie Kaye

MANAGERS & SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS

Ric Flair

Zelina Vega

Tozawa’s “Ninjas”

Retribution