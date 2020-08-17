WWE RAW ROSTER OVERVIEW: Heel and Face Depth Chart for Men and Women and Tag Teams headed into Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The following is a look at the wrestlers currently on the Raw roster officially and appearing regularly. This gives a quick snapshot overview of what WWE’s creative team has to work with. They are divided into clusters that roughly indicate who are main event or near main event level wrestlers, who are featured more as mid-carders, who are lower-card or comedy wrestlers, and then who are inactive or injured. You can reference this in our Special Features ==> Reference category menu. I will update it regularly and bump it regularly. If you note someone miscategorized or someone missing, please let me know at kellerwade@gmail.com.
NOTE: In last week’s Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter (#1681), in a feature editorial on the cover, I broke down the Raw roster into tiers based on pushes and then analyzed their placement and whether they over overpushed or underutilized, and also likely to move up or down the roster. Go VIP for 99¢ today with our VIP sale this month (DETAILS & COUPON CODE HERE)
RAW ROSTER
BABYFACES – MEN
Drew McIntyre
Rey Mysterio
Kevin Owens
Aleister Black (temporarily selling attack)
Apollo Crews
Humberto Carillo
Cedric Alexander
Ricochet
Dominik Mysterio
R-Truth
Akira Tozawa
Titus O’Neal (infrequently featured)
Big Show (appears infrequently)
Samoa Joe (injured, commentating)
Edge (part time, out injured indefinitely)
HEELS – MEN
Randy Orton
Seth Rollins
Bobby Lashley
MVP
Murphy
Angel Garza
Andrade
Shelton Benjamin
Brock Lesnar (on hiatus)
Jinder Mahal (injured)
RAW UNDERGROUND*
Dabba-Kato
Arturo Ruas
Riddick Moss
Cal Bloom
(*Others have appeared, but these are the more noteworthy fighters so far who might end up being regulars who aren’t otherwise on the roster.)
TAG TEAMS – MEN
The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)
The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)
Ricochet & Cedric Alexander
AOP (Akam & Rezar – currently inactive)
BABYFACES – WOMEN
Asuka
Bianca Belair
Ruby Riott
Liv Morgan
Mickie James
HEELS – WOMEN
Sasha Banks (champion, technically Smackdown roster member)
Shayna Baszler
Nia Jax (storyline suspended)
Natalya
Lana
Zelina Vega (manager/wrestler)
Charlotte (inactive, recovering from surgery)
WOMEN TEAMS
Bayley & Sasha Banks (champions, technically Smackdown roster members)
Peyton Royce & Billie Kaye
MANAGERS & SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS
Ric Flair
Zelina Vega
Tozawa’s “Ninjas”
Retribution
Leave a Reply