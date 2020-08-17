WWE announces new ThunderDome TV set for Raw, Smackdown, PPVs, details inclusion of fans at events virtually, partners with new live event production company

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has released information on the new setting for WWE television shows as they move from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. to Amway Center in Orlando. WWE has dubbed the new set “ThunderDome” and touts “a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics, and drone cameras.” It says the new set “will take WWE fans’ viewing experience to an unprecedented level,” which will include fans reacting to the action massive LED boards. The set debuts this Friday, Aug. 21 on Fox, the start of “Summerslam Weekend.”

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

Fans are able to register to be on the video boards starting this Friday by visiting www.WWEThunderDome.com. , or on WWE’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter).

“As WWE takes residency at the world-class Amway Center, we have reimagined our live event experience for today’s environment,” said Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades.”

Raw, Smackdown, and future PPV will emanate from Amway Center indefinitely, although the sets will be closed to all bu essential personnel. “WWE will continue to administer its health and safety protocols for talent, crew, and employees in conjunction with each production, including PCR testing for COVID-19, social distancing and wearing masks.

WWE is coordinating with The Famous Group based out of Culver City, Calif. to create the enhanced TV experience. WWE described The Famous Group as follows.

The Famous Group (TFG) is a full-service fan experience company located in Culver City, Calif. For more than 20 years, TFG has helped the biggest brands, venues, and events in the world connect with fans, both physically and virtually, through creating immersive fan experiences utilizing award-winning creative, rock-solid production and proprietary technology. TFG has delivered on the biggest stages for Fortune 500 companies, professional sports teams and leagues, Esports, concerts, festivals and retail environments. The company has serviced 15 Super Bowls and clients like Nike, Live Nation, NBA, NHL, NCAA Final Four, Ubisoft, Pepsi, AT&T and more than 90 professional sports teams and venues.

Former WWE producer and creative writer Chris DeJoseph told me in an exclusive “Torch Talk” recorded last Thursday (his first interview since departing WWE at the end of May) that WWE initially considered having fans on-screen during Raw and Smackdown, but after NASCAR experimented with it, they determined it wasn’t going to enhance the show at that time and could prove to be a distraction since they wouldn’t be able to control how fans would react. They also began pre-taping shows with bulk tapings, a safety measure to minimize how often wrestlers and staff had to assembled and travel, which made live fan reaction impossible.

Now, over four months later, with help from a company specializing in such technology, The Famous Group, WWE believes the inclusion of fans virtually can work after all. They’ve had the opportunity to watch what pro sports leagues have done in recent weeks including the NHL, NBA, and Major League Baseball, who have each come up with different approaches to presentation from augmented reality fans in stands (MLB on Fox) to cardboard cutouts of fans in stands (MLB) to fans on video screens (NBA) to new lighting and logos and continues use of music between action (NHL) along with some including crowd noise for ambiance.

Being able to play to a video wall of fans reacting to the action will change how it feels for the pro wrestlers to perform. Since late March, wrestlers have either been performing in an empty studio or in front of a couple dozen trainees and NXT wrestlers behind plexiglass. Several wrestlers in WWE tell PWTorch that they’re excited for the new set-up, but are even more eager for the time to come when it’s safe for actual fans in large numbers can gather safely and react in person to their matches and promos.

WWE, by creating the ThunderDome experience, have resigned themselves to the reality that fans attending WWE TV in the traditional way they had for decades prior to the pandemic is still quite a ways away. Since ratings are down in recent months roughly 6-12 percent lower than the pattern compared to past year’s post-WrestleMania dropoff in Q2 compared to Q1, WWE wanted to attempt to spark interest and enhance the viewing experience to bring some fans back and better retain those who have tolerated the Performance Center atmosphere.

There are no indications the production of NXT on USA on Wednesday nights will change for the time being.

RECOMMENDED: POLL: Are you likely to attend a live pro wrestling event soon after they start selling tickets again?