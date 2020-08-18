News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/17 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including final Summerslam hype with Michaels, Mysterio, Drew-Orton angle, Ford poisoning culprit revealed, Retribution, Raw Underground (42 min)

August 18, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the final Summerslam hype with Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton angle, the Montez Ford poisoning culprit revealed, Retribution, Raw Underground, and more on a densely packed show.

