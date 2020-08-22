8/22 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Cody vs. Mr. Brodie Lee TNT title Match, Deadly Draw Final, The Elite vs. The Dark Order

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 22, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz

-The show opened with Dynamite’s signature pyro. JR and Tony hype the show.

(1) FTR vs. PRIVATE PARTY

The match opened with Dax Harwood and Marc Quen started the match. The one-on-one aspect of the match quickly broke down. Leading to both members of Private Party getting tandem offense in. After several minutes, Harwood and Quen were both in the ring together.

The annonce team went down the episodes card in some slower parts of the match. FTR combined efforts to get an advantage on Marc Quen. As a result, Marc was assaulted and abused as he did all he could to try and tag in his partner, Cassidy. Wheeler and Harwood took turns getting offense in on Marc Queen. After several minutes it appeared that Quen would be able to tag in Cassidy, but he was unable too.

Cassidy finally got the tag and was able to knock Wheeler out of ring and get the advantage on Harwood. Quen did a move off the top rope and tagged himself in and got a near fall on Harwood. Quen and Harwood then traded a number of near falls on each other, that showed off Harwood technical skill and Quen’s versatility.

After a series of tandem moves by both members of Private Party, Dax Harwood was able to get the pin.

Winner: FTR at 13:00

(Sage’s Analysis: An ok opening match. FTR’s style kinda took the wind out of the sails of Private Party. The baby face tag for private party took a while and made the match feel longer than it actually was.)

-Jon Moxley had a standard post first match promo in the backstage area. He talked about how tough guys don’t talk much, and MJF talks a lot. Moxley then went in on MJF for not being tough, and not being the future of the company.

He wants him to be a world champion, one day. But, not on September 5th. He then talked about how he will beat him and how much Moxley will enjoy it. [c]

-The return from commercial break was a scene from MJF “campaign,” headquarters. MJF compared Moxley to violent leaders of the past. MJF then went into a full sale of his injuries, he was unable to continue. MJF’s lawyer then talked about the Paradigm Shift and how “medically experts,” have said that the move is potentially fatal.

They have a contract drafted that states in their upcoming match that Moxley cannot use that move in the upcoming match. It is up to Moxley to sig the contract.

(2) THE LUCHA BROTHERS & BUTCHER AND THE BLADE vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS & THE NATURAL NIGHTMARES

After a large amount of interaction between all 8 men, The butcher and the blade got an advantage on QT Marshall. Marshall got a quick tag in for Dustin Rhodes. Dustin held his own in the ring, but once outside the entire opposing team was able to get offense in and take advantage as he was thrown back in the ring. The Butcher then worked offense in on Rhodes. [c]

during the commercial break Rhodes continued to be dominated by the opposing team, the entire length of the break. Luchasaurus and Pentagon got tagged in simultaneously. Jungle Boy did a dive and was not caught, but Jungle Boy appeared ok. The spot was redone and it was a little cleaner.

The match then turned into an eight-man tag match. With three minutes if non-stop spots. Serveal destroyer spots including one that did not appear to land for Rhodes. Blade and Pentagon argued for some reason and jungle boy was able to get the role up pin on The Blade.

Winner: Jurassic Express & The Natural Nightmares in 13:00

(Sage’s Analysis: Another ok match. The real winner was another faction being formed. But, there are a ton of factions already in AEW so we will see where this goes.)

-Eddie Kingston came out and stopped the argument between the Bros. and B&B. He did a football coach, halftime speech, to all four men. The five appeared to form a new faction.

-Britt Baker, Penelope Ford, and Kip Sabian appeared in a video in a gym offsite. The video setup a future match with Brit, Reba, Penelope, and Big Swole. [c]

-Orange Cassidy came out for his in-ring interview. Jericho also came out as soon as Cassidy made his way into the ring. Jericho started his comments by congratulating Orange Cassidy for the win, over him, last week. Jericho made several back-handed compliments about the man who, “puts his hands in his pockets.”

Jericho proposed a toast to Cassidy and he declared that the two have a, “rubber match.” But they have had the other matches in the ring. Jericho annoyed and presented the Mimosa Mayhem Match. You can win by pinball, submission, or getting thrown into an 80-gallon tub of OJ and “Bubbly.”

Cassidy gave a thumbs up to the match at All Out. The Inner Circle surrounded Cassidy and The Best Friends. Jericho annoyed to get them. Cassidy and The best friends where knocked down. Cassidy was then essentially “waterboarded,” with champagne. The Inner Circle celebrated by flipping off the camera [c]

(Sage’s analysis: This set up really worked for me. This is very sports entertainment, but I think that one feud being like this is ok for AEW. If multiple feuds go this route, then I will start to worry about AEW’s booking)

(3) THE ELITE (KENNY OMEGA & THE YOUNG BUCKS) vs. THE DARK ORDER (THREE, FOUR, AND FIVE)

Five and Nick Jackson started the match for either team. Matt Jackson was quickly tagged in, Dark Order countered by having the entire team storm the ring. That did not matter as The Young Bucks teamed up to break up the advantage. All three members of the elite hit a move on one member of The Dark Order. All six men where then in the ring.

After a few moments Omega and Five were one-on-one in the ring. The Dark Order where able to go three- on -one on Mega and hit a dive onto a chair onto Omega. The Dark Order then got Omega back in the ring and worked on him into the break. [c]

When the show returned Nick Jackson was hitting several moves on two members of The Dark Order. Matt Jackson entered and continued the offense. It was short lived as Omega was tagged in, but all three members of the elite stayed in the ring and hit moves. The tables turned quickly and Omega was in a one-on-three situation. Omega was able to hold his own and get to his teams corner too tag in Nick Jackson. The Dark Order Hit tandem Pile-drivers on The Young Bucks.

In the end it was no matter as The Elite were able to hit a modified Indy Taker to Omega’s One-Winged Angel for the win.

Winners: The Elite in 14:00

(Sage’s analysis: This show had way to many multi-tag and tag matches. This was the best of the first three matches. But, I was really fatigued with the same type of match over and over again.)

-Kenny feigned that he was going to power bomb a member of Dark Order onto a chair. Matt Jackson pulled the chair and the three members of the elite walked out together.

-FTR and Tully were shown backstage. They will be part of a gantlet match next week to get a shot at The Tag Team Championships at All Out. Adam Page came out to confront FTR about their actions against Rock n’ Roll Express last week. FTR tried to convince Page to not be upset, and why they did it. They also began sowing the seeds of discontent between Page and The Young Bucks. [c]

(Sage’s analysis: This promo had a lot of information in it. I like that FTR are trying to get one over on Page or get him to turn to the dark side. But this had a lot of housekeeping information with storyline info. It hurt that all of this was crammed into a two minute promo/video)

(4) DARBY ALLIN vs. WILL HOBBS

Darby started the match by attacking Hobbs, before the bell rang. Once the match started Hobbs grabbed control and tossed Allin around for a few minutes. The two traded chops at the three minute mark. Darby tried to get a quick move in but was cut down as soon as he tried.

Allin countered and hit the Coffin Drop.

Winner: Darby Allin in 4:00

(Sage’s analysis: This match was dumb. Allin was beat up for 95% of the match and hit one move and won. It doesn’t help his character to do things like that. I did like the after match angle.)

-After the match Taz introduced a new member of his team, whose name is also Darby. It ended up being Ricky Starks in Darby Allin cosplay. He did a funny Allin impression and set up a match between the two. Cage appeared with the FTW title, Cage knocked out Allin and Starks cut a promo on Allin after.

-Sammy Guevara did his card bit during the break[c]

-Durning the break Matt Hardy attacked Guevara with a steel chair. Once back on the air Matt threw him into a table that was many feet away. Hardy grabbed another chair, the refs came out to try and stop him.

-NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa announced that she will be going for the AEW Women’s championship at All Out.

(5) THE NIGHTMARE SISTERS (BRANDI & ALLIE) vs. IVELISSE & DIAMANTE – Deadly Draw Final

Brandi and Ivelisse started the match, several holds started the exchange between the two. Diamante and Ivelisse teamed up and took out Brandi. Brandi was able to tag in Allie after the assault. Allie and Diamante battled in the ring.[c]

Allie and Diamante were in the ring when the auction returned form the break. Allie attempted a superplex, but Diamante countered with a normal suplex. Brandi and Ivelisse were both tagged in. Ivelisse hit a standing choke slam and got a near fall. Brandie hit a spear on Diamante.

Allie got a near fall, but the match continued. A series of distractions by members of the nightmare family were thwarted. Ivelisse was able to get the pin on Allie.

Winner: Ivelisse & Diamante in 10:00 [c]

(Sage’s analysis: This match was not very good. I did like that Ivelisse and Diamante looked strong by not getting distracted. I hope that they can be big players in the future for AEW)

(6) CODY vs. MR. BRODIE LEE – TNT Championship Match

Mr. Lee entered the ring first, by himself. He was followed by Cody, who was accompanied by only Arn Anderson.

Both men started fast, Cody got the advantage to start. But, Lee threw Cody over the top rope, and then into the barricade, then over said barricade. Brodie Lee continued to get several stiff shots on Cody outside the ring. Lee continued to dominate with several German Suplexes, followed by a huge kick. Cody was able to kick out of a near fall.

Cody then ate a stiff powerbomb. Cody was essentially unable to move and was easily pinned.

Winner: Mr. Brodie Lee in 6:00

(Sage’s analysis: This was not expected. I like the swerve here it helped to save the Lee character. Cody should be used in this way to get acts over. I’m interested to see where Cody goes from here.)

-Mr. Brodie Lee had a promo blaming that people like Tony Schivone made him. The rest of the locker room now how a problem. Cody is taken out on a stretcher, with a thumbs as he left. But, The Dar Order attached Arn and Cody on the stretcher. Tipping over Cody onto the stairs. Lee struck Cody in the head. The Dark Order pulled QT Marshall and Dustin out and lated them by Cody.

Anna Jay attacked Brandi. The Dark Order stood tall over the nightmare family. Mr. Brodie Lee threw the old belt all over Cody as the show ended.

(Sage’s analysis: I really dug the closing angle, it made The Dark Order look like a real threat for the first time. The addition of pulling out Dustin and QT Marshall from the back helped to answer the question of why Cody’s friends didn’t help. It also made The Dark Order look like evil villains. The rest of the show was ok to bad. There where too many tag matches and the women’s match feel flat. Overall I think the Dark Order update, Jericho/Cassidy gimmick, and the heating up of the tag-team title has made me more excited for All Out then before this episode.)