8/27 AEW DYNAMITE TV PRIMER: Moxley-MJF contract signing, Brodie Lee celebrates, Hardy vs. Guevara tables match, Tag Team Gauntlet match, more

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

AUGUST 27, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. For the first time since late March, the general public will be admitted and seated in a socially spaced set-up at 10-15 percent of the arena’s capacity.

Top 5 AEW Moments 8/22/20

AEW Dark Results

Best Friends defeated Demetri Jackson & Storm Thomas

Shawn Spears defeated Jessy Sorensen

Mel defeated Red Velvet

Lance Archer defeated D3

Luther & Serpentico defeated The Initiative

Nyla Rose defeated KiLynn King

The Gunn Club (Billy & Austin Gunn) defeated Baron Black & Frank Stone

Penelope Ford defeated Heather Monroe

Santana & Ortiz defeated Metro Brothers

Ricky Starks defeated Shawn Dean

Jake Hager defeated Marko Stunt

Kip Sabian defeated Frankie Kazarian

The Hybrid 2 defeated Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/oYBf11u0dl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 26, 2020

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Chris Jericho on Commentary

Update on Cody’s Status

The Butcher & The Blade & Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr vs. Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison & Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela

Britt Baker & Reba & Penelope Ford vs. Big Swole in a three-on0one handicap match

Best Friends, FTR, Young Bucks, and The Natural Nightmares – Tag Team Gauntlet Match, the winner gets a title shot at All Out

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – Tables Match

Mr. Brodie Lee Championship Celebration

AEW Champion Jon Moxley and MJF contract signing

Final Thoughts

First of all, I’d like to apologize for not having a Primer for you on Saturday. I was in an emotionally confusing and vulnerable state and didn’t think I could do it justice. On one hand, I was still mourning the loss that Scorpio Sky suffered at the hands of Cody Rhodes two weeks ago, and on the other hand, I was celebrating Kayfabe News finally following me on Twitter. As Scorpio Sky’s unofficial (for now) hype man I was devastated, but as a comedian and wrestling fan I was elated to get the nod from KN.

Truly a tumultuous time.

But we’re back! And exciting things are happening! Tonight’s card has three gimmick matches (a Handicap, Gauntlet, and Tables match) which should be fun. My only complaint is that the Tag Team Gauntlet Match makes it clear (again) that the idea of top-5 rankings isn’t something that AEW is taking very seriously. I’ve written about this before, so I will be brief, but it seems like the rankings weren’t really thought through (from a kayfabe perspective) and keep leading to confusing matchups and title shots. I love the idea, but I wish that there was a little bit more effort put in to make it all make sense.

Last week another NWA talent showed up on Dynamite – and with her belt! Thunder Rosa, the reigning NWA Women’s Champion, appeared and challenged AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida to a match at All Out. Rosa is a tremendous indie-talent whose work I enjoyed quite a bit on NWA Powerrr, and her and Shida should put on a great match. With the NWA on hold and Eddie Kingston and Thunder Rosa already on board, are we counting down to NWA World’s Champion Nick Aldis appearing on Dynamite? I really hope so. Cody Rhodes even named him as a “dream challenger” for the TNT Championship last month!

