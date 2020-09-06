News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/5 – WKH – AEW All Out Review: Full rundown and analysis start to finish including Moxley vs. MJF and Jericho vs. Cassidy, plus Tony Khan media scrum highlights and reaction (56 min.)

September 6, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the AEW All In PPV including Jon Moxley defending the AEW Title against MJF, Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho, the Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara disaster, Matt Sydal’s memorable botched debut move, and more. Also, highlights and analysis of the post-PPV media scrum with Jon Moxley and Tony Khan.

