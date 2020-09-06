VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #616 (August 19, 2000): Cover Story on Austin receiving medical clearance to return to action in time for Raw’s debut on TNN, WCW New Blood Rising PPV coverage, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #616 cover-dated August 19, 2000: This issue includes a cover story on Steve Austin receiving medical clearance to return to action in time for WWF Raw’s debut on TNN… WWF Newswire details Big Show being sent to the minors due to lack of discipline… WCW Newswire includes Brad Siegel telling wrestlers big cutbacks are coming… ECW Newswire details Paul Heyman’s talks with USA Network… In-depth coverage of WCW New Blood Rising PPV, one of the low points of WCW’s final months… Wade Keller’s End Notes on Phil Mushnick’s latest rant… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, ECW TV, Smackdown, and other shows, Letters to the Torch, and more…

