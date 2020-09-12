FREE PODCAST 9/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Part 2 of an ongoing series. How does escapism work when you can’t escape? Em Fear talk what she’s watching, how she tunes out the negative, parenting, Harley, more (69 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week is part two of a serious and personal series. When your interest in something (in this case wrestling) is escapism, what do you do when some of the elements you want to escape from remain? To answer that question this week, I have Em Fear of PWTorch’s Grit & Glitter Dailycast to talk about her fandom, being a parent, how she got into wrestling and the Torch, Harley Pageot’s vision as a host and partner on the show, what she’s watching, and how she deals with some of the issues that creep up in wrestling.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO