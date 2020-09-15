FREE PODCAST 9/15 – WKPWP New Japan G1 Climax Preview Special Edition: All-Star Roundtable with Radican, Fann, Counihan, Samsa providing in-depth primer of annual tournament (129 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a Wildcard Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, Wade introduces a special in-depth roundtable discussion previewing the New Japan G1 Climax Tournament. The PWTorch All-Star Panel includes Sean Radican, Rich Fann, Alan Counihan, Chris Samsa providing in-depth primer of annual tournament including the returns of Will Ospreay, Jay White, Jeff Cobb, Zack Sabre Jr., and Juice Robinson along with the core top tier roster of Japanese wrestlers. The show serves as a guide to the tournament for listeners new to NJPW and longtime viewers as well. Radican guides a discussion on the tournament focused on major storylines, potential winners, matches and shows to look out for, and much more.

