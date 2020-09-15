News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/15 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: G1 Climax 30 is here, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tournament final, Kenta retains challenge rights (79 min)

September 15, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado continue their coverage of the NJPW Strong including Kenta’s defense of the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Right to Challenge Contract. Also covered is the finale of the New Japan Road tour with the end of the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tournament and NEVER Openweight 6-man Tag team Championship match. Finally, it’s G1 Climax 30 time, where we go over the blocks and our expectations for the wrestlers involved. Email all of your G1 questions and overall New Japan questions, as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

