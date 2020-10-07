10/7 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Takeover 31 fallout, Ember Moon announcers her intentions, Kushida vs. Ciampa, Cole-Holland fallout t

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

OCTOBER 7, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

The fallout from NXT Takeover 31 takes place tonight as Ember Moon who made her dramatic return kicks off tonight’s episode of NXT. Plus, after showing a more vicious side in his match against the Velveteen Dream, KUSHIDA gets set to take on his biggest challenge as he goes one-on-one with Tommaso Ciampa. This is sure to be another can’t miss episode of NXT which takes place from the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Now let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Ember Moon returns to kick of NXT

Kushida and Tommaso Ciampa set for competition

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Ember Moon set to kick off tonight’s episode of NXT

Io Shirai retained her NXT Women’s Title after defeating Candice LeRae in a terrific pro wrestling match. However, Shirai’s celebration was cut short as after weeks of vignettes, former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon returned from injury and made her presence felt at TakeOver: 31. After her dramatic return, Moon is set to kick off tonight’s episode of NXT. The question is what does Moon have in store for the NXT Universe and will she challenge Shirai to an NXT Women’s Championship Match?

#WWENXT#NXTTakeOver 31@CandiceLeRae was tough.

But not enough to beat Io Shirai. The NXT Women’s title is mine. The NXT Women’s division is mine. Doesn’t matter who tries to reach for my title, in the end, it will still be mine…😈@WWEToniStorm @WWEEmberMoon pic.twitter.com/I7zBnh6vH9 — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) October 5, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This was a pleasant surprise as Ember Moon is really talented and one of my favourite wrestlers. Her match with Asuka at Takeover: Brooklyn 3 was in my top five WWE matches of the year. With the announcement of Takeover: Halloween Havoc, I wonder if they push forward with Moon challenging Shirai right away to try to bring in more viewers for the specials. Personally, that’s something I wouldn’t want to see and would prefer to see them save Moon vs. Shirai to build it up as something special. With that said, this is great as Shirai is my favorite, has been positioned as the top star in the division and now has more challengers for her NXT Women’s Title.)

Kushida and Tommaso Ciampa set for competition

Kushida has recently shown more of an aggressive side and it was on full display when he submitted Velveteen Dream at Takeover: 31. Well, Kushida will now take on his biggest challenge to date when he takes on former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in single’s action. Since coming off his loss to Karrion Kross at Takeover: In Your House, Ciampa has showed more of vicious side most notably against Jake Atlas. The question is can Kushida keep up the momentum and pick up a win against Ciampa

(Amin’s Analysis: Kushida has been awesome since showing a more aggressive side as now he’s getting the chance to showcase his wrestling skills. This should be a great physical match featuring two great wrestlers. My thinking is with this match announced it seems like Kushida is in for a big run and could challenge for either the NXT or North American Title at the Halloween Havoc special. If that’s the direction, Kushida should pick up another win over Ciampa who’s an established star and former NXT Champion.)

NXT Takeover 31 Results

Finn Balor defeated Kyle O’Reilly to retain the NXT Title

Io Shirai defeated Candice LeRae to retain the NXT Women’s Title

Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the NXT North American Title

Santos Escobar defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Title

Kushida defeated Velveteen Dream

Overall Thoughts

This should be a very newsworthy episode of NXT coming off Takeover 31 with Ember Moon’s returning and the announcement of Takeover: Halloween Havoc special. It will be interesting to see what big title matches they announce for the special. Plus with the WWE Draft coming up it’s a wait and see if anyone from Raw or SmackDown return to NXT.

