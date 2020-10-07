Radican’s 10/1 NJPW G1 Climax 30 Night 8 report: Hashi-Tanahashi, Evil-Kenta, Sanada-Naito main event (w/spoiler free viewing guide)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 30: NIGHT 8 SPOILER FREE VIEWERS GUIDE

I will provide a list of matches for people to watch after each show at the top of my review.

NIGHT 8 VIEWING GUIDE

(a) Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji. (****)

(3) Yoshi-Hashi vs. HIroshi Tanahashi. (***¾)

(5) Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito. (****)

RADICAN’S G1 CLIMAX 30: NIGHT 8 REPORT

OCT. 1, 2020

NIIGATA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

English commentary provided by Kevin Kelly and Rocky Romero.

(a) YOTA TSUJI vs. GABRIEL KIDD – Young Lion match

Tsuji is in the lead of the unofficial C block with 4 wins. Both men traded holds on the mat during the early going. Tsuji hit a big slam and went to work on Kidd’s legs. Tsuji got a single leg crab. He sat down on it and the fans tried to rally behind Kidd, who managed to get to the ropes. The announcers mentioned the Young Lions have certain things they aren’t allowed to do like dive off the top rope.

The fans fired up with Kidd in control after he mounted a comeback. Tsjuji managed to counter a butterfly suplex into a powerslam and both men were down. Kidd fired back and got a Boston crab. Tsuji struggled towards the ropes, but Kidd dragged him back to the middle. The 10 minute mark passed with Tsuji still in the hold. Tsuji fired up and managed to get to the ropes.

Tsuji fired back and hit a backdrop. Tsuji got a full Boston crab. Kidd struggled to try to get to the ropes. Kidd finally managed to counter the hold into a pinning combination for a two count. Kidd caught Tsuji with a big dropkick and it was announced that there were 30 seconds left. Both men began trading blows and Tsuji got a rollup with under 10 seconds left. Kidd countered and got a rollup and the time limit expired. Both men then exchanged slaps after the time limit had expired.

WINNER: No winner. Time limit draw at 15:00. (***¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: These Young Lions continued to go above and beyond what you would expect from them on this stage. They are killing and this was the best Young Lions match of the tournament so far.)

(1) KOPW PROVISIONAL CHAMPION TORU YANO (6) vs. JUICE ROBINSON (4) – B Block match

Yano gave Robinson his t-shirt and then he rolled him up for a nearfall. He sprayed sanitizer in Robinson’s eyes a short time later before rolling him up for another nearfall. Robinson fired back on the outside and poured a whole bottle of hand sanitizer in Yano’s face. Yano barely beat the 20 count back into the ring and he writhed in pain while selling his face. Robinson tore off his Yano shirt and wiped his rear end with it. Yano went to the floor and stalled. He told Robinson to follow him.

Robinson finally agreed to go after Yano. Yano quickly hit him with a spinebuster. He took some tape out of his trunks and taped Robinson fett together. Robinson hopped back towards the ring and managed to beat the 20 count. Robinson managed to free his legs a short time later and the fans fired up. Yano tried to hold the ref, but Robinson hit the LHOG. He went for Pulp Friction, but Yano slipped out. Robinson then got a pinning combination for the win.

WINNER: Justice Robinson (6 pts). (**)

(Radican’s Analysis: All comedy here.)

(2) HIROOKI GOTO (2) vs. IWGP HVT. TAG TEAM CHAMPION ZACK SABRE JR. (2) – B Block match

Sabre got an arm submission right away with a flying arm bar. Goto screamed in pain as Sabre wrenched back on his injured shoulder. Goto managed to get to the ropes. The ref tried to pull Sabre back, but he shoved him down. The ref pulled Sabre away again a short time later and Sabre obeyed. Sabre got the Octopus Hold and went to work on Goto’s injured shoulder once again. Goto fought out of it, but Sabre hit a kick to Goto’s arm to break free.

Sabre hit a PK, but Goto got right up and turned Sabre inside out. He then hit the Ushigoroshi a short time later. Sabre escaped a GTR attempt and pinned Goto with the European Leg Clutch Hold.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. (4 pts) at 3:59. (N/A)

(Radican’s Analysis: A quick victory for Sabre after he went after Goto’s injured arm before catching him with a pinning combination.)

They went to an intermission to sanitize the ring.

(3) NEVER OPENWEIGHT SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPION YOSHI-HASHI (2) vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI (2) – B Block match

Hashi blocked a kick and hit a dragon screw. The announcers sold shock that Hashi was going after Tanahashi’s injured knees. Hashi began going after Tanahashi’s legs. Romero said this is a new Hashi that we are seeing. Hashi got a leg submission, but Tanahashi managed to get to the ropes. Tanahashi fired back and hit a dragon screw of his own as the fans fired up.

Hashi fired back and went for a neckbreaker, but Tanahashi slipped out of it. Hashi caught Tanahashi with a pair of kicks. Hashi went for a running powerbomb and connected for a two count. Tanahashi countered Hashi and hit a straightjacket German with a bridge for a two count. Tanahashi hit a Slingblade a short time later. Tanahashi quickly went up top and went for the High Fly Flow, but Hashi got his knees up at the last second.

The fans fired up with both men down. They got up and traded blows in the middle of the ring. Both men connected with big slaps. Tanahashi went down to a knee. Hashi went for a lariat, but Tanahashi wouldn’t go down. They went back and forth and Hashi hit a lariat for a two count. He then applied the Butterfly Lock.

Tanahashi went for the ropes, but Hashi brought him back to the middle of the ring. Tanahashi tried to get to his feet, but Hashi hit a back stabber. Hashi set up for Karma, but Tanahashi countered it and hit Twist and Shout. Tanahashi got up and began hitting dragon screws on Hashi. Tanahashi went for a Cloverleaf, but Hashi rolled him up for a two count. Hashi went for the Butterfly Lock, but Tanahashi countered it into a pinning combination for a two count. He then hit another dragon screw on Hashi’s leg.

Hashi ducked a Slingblade and hit a dragon suplex. He then hit a running double knee strike for a two count. Hashi hit a big side slam for a nearfall. Tanahashi blocked another Karma attempt. Hashi fired back and held onto Tanahashi’s wrist, but Tanahashi suddenly hit a Slingblade. Tanahashi went up top and hit a standing High Fly Flow. He then connected with the High Fly Flow for the win.

WINNER: Hiroshi Tanahashi (4 pts) at 18:41. (***¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a great showing for Hashi. He went right after Tanahashi’s leg and gave him a lot of trouble during the match. Despite taking the loss, Hashi was elevated here, as it’s clear he’s wrestling differently than he has before and is no longer an easy win.)

Tanahashi showed Hashi respect after the match.

(4) IWGP U.S. CHAMPIONSHIP CHALLENGER KENTA (W/DICK TOGO) (4) vs. EVIL (W/GEDO) (2) – B Block match

It’s BC vs. BC. Evil did not 2 sweet Kenta before the opening bell, as he swerved him and did it with Togo instead. Kenta went to the floor right away to stall. Kenta went over to Togo and whispered in his ear. Kenta caught Evil with a kick and followed him to the floor. He sent him into the barricade multiple times. Togo ended up tripping Kenta when Evil reversed a whip. The announcers wondered if it was an accident. Togo distracted the ref and Evil ran Kenta into the ringpost with a chair around his neck. That should remove any doubt about Togo’s loyalty I would think.

Evil worked over Kenta’s arm back inside the ring a short time later. Kenta finally caught Evil with a powerslam to get the upper hand. Kenta got on a roll and hit his signature top rope clothesline for a two count. Kenta was going to hit the Green Killer, but Togo distracted him. Evil then snapped Kenta’s arm over the top rope. Evil tried to get Kenta up on his shoulders. The ref ended up getting shoved towards the ref. Kenta then ran into the ref and shoved him into Evil on purpose.

Kenta went to get his briefcase. He used it to hit togo over the head. Kenta hit Evil over the head with his contract briefcase. He went up top and the fans fired up. Kenta hit Evil with a double stomp. Kenta hit a big running knee on Evil for a nearfall. Evil suddenly fired back and hit Darkness Fall for a nearfall and both men were down as the fans fired up.

Evil got a running start off the ropes and hit a big clothesline. Kenta slipped out of EIE and hit several big strikes to drop Evil. Kenta set up for G2S, but Togo got on the apron. Kenta tossed him into the ring. He blocked a low blow from Togo. Kenta had Togo up on his shoulders, but Evil grabbed the ref and hit a low blow. Evil then hit EIE for the win.

WINNER: Evil (4 pts) at 15:40. (**¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This dragged in spots with Evil in control. The story of Kenta trying to get Togo on his side wasn’t very entertaining either. The match picked up late, but overall this was a forgettable clash of BC members.)

(5) IWGP IC & IWGP HVT. CHAMPION TETSUYA NAITO (6) vs. SANADA (0) – B Block match

This match is being wrestled in Sanada’s hometown. The announcers framed this as a big moment for Sanada, as he attempted to beat the current IWGP Hvt. Champion in back to back years. Naito went for his signature fakeout dive, but Sanada tripped him and performed a fake dive of his own and the fans fired up.

Naito caught Sanada with a dropkick to the shoulder. He then worked over his shoulder on the outside before grabbing a breather in the ring. Naito hit his signature corner dropkick, but it connected with Sanada’s shoulder. Sanada finally fired back and hit a dropkick to Naito’s leg.

Sanada fired up the fans before going on the attack. Naito quickly fired back and hit a neck breaker for a two count. They battled up top and Sanada slipped out from under Naito and tripped him so that he fell shoulder-first into the ringpost. Sanada eventually hit an avalanche neck breaker off the top right before the 15 minute mark.

They went back and forth and Naito took Sanada down with some elbows to the head. Naito hit a top rope hurricanrana a short time later for a nearfall. Sanada blocked Gloria for a second time. He almost had the Skull End, but Naito hit Stardust. Sanada tried to hit a TKO, but Sanada countered him and drove him into the ground. They went back and forth and this time Sanada successfully hit a TKO and both men were down.

Both men began trading blows from their knees. They got to their feet and continued to trade. Both men shouted each other’s names as they traded elbows on their feet. They went back and forth and Sanada flipped over Naito in the corner and got Skull End. He swung Naito around and took him down to the mat. Sanada then got the hooks in and the fans applauded.

Naito struggled for a long time and freed his head, but Sanada stood up and applied the hold again before dropping back down to the mat. Sanada let go of the hold when it looked like Naito was fading. He went for the Muta Moonsault, but Naito got out of the way at the last second.

Naito went for Destino once and missed. He went for it again, but Sanada kicked out at two! Naito went for another Destino, but Sanada blocked it. He had Skull End, but Naito tried to counter. Sanada managed to knee Naito in the head when he was up for a suplex and both men spilled down to the mat. Naito went for Valentia, but Sanada hit Destino for a nearfall. WOW!

Sanada went up top and hit the Muta Moonsault to Naito’s back and then he turned him over and hit it on Naito’s chest. The ref made the count and it was good for the win. WOW!

WINNER: Sanada (2 pts) at 27:08. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: Naito really seemed to be a step head of Sanada for most of this match until the end. Sanada did not blow the match, as the announcers talked about how many times he had been in big match situations and not gotten the job done. Naito went after Sanada’s head and neck the entire match, but in the end, Sanada hit his finishing combination and got the job done.

The question is, can Naito Sanada be consistent from a storyline standpoint going forward. Sanada is potentially in line for a title shot against Sanada prior to Wrestle Kingdom now.)

Sanada and Naito bumped fists after the match. Sanada got on the mic and they turned off the lights and everyone waved their cell phones around as he cut his promo, which made for an awesome Bray Wyatt like backdrop to his promo.

Kelly said for the first time since 2015, nobody is undefeated after four matches.

G1 CLIMAX 30 RECORDS AND STANDINGS THROUGH NIGHT 8

A BLOCK

Taichi (3-1, 6pts)

Jay White (3-1, 6pts)

Minoru Suzuki (3-1, 6pts)

Kota Ibushi (3-1, 6pts)

Will Ospreay (3-1, 6pts)

Kazuchika Okada (2-2, 4pts)

Jeff Cobb (1-3, 2pts)

Shingo Takagi (1-3, 2pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (1-3, 2pts)

Yujiro Takahashi (0-4, 0pts)

B BLOCK

Toru Yano (3-1, 6pts)

Tetsuya Naito (3-1, 6pts)

Juice Robinson (3-1, 6pts)

Kenta (2-2 ,4pts)

Zack Sabre Jr. (2-2, 4pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-2, 4pts)

Evil (2-2, 2pts)

Hirooki Goto (1-3, 2pts)

Yoshi-Hashi (1-3, 2pts)

Sanada (1-3, 2pts)

