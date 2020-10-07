10/6 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton, Dreamer vs. Myers, Raju vs. Grace, plus EC3, Shamrock, Heath, Swann

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

OCTOBER 6, 2020 (RECORDED)

THE IMPACT ZONE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Recap package featuring The North’s win over Ace Austin & Madman Fulton on last week’s TV show and Eric Young’s victory over Eddie Edwards at Saturday’s Victory Road show.

-Intro video.

(1) TOMMY DREAMER vs. BRIAN MYERS

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne welcomed us to the show. Josh mentioned that this was the third meeting between Dreamer and Myers. They began the match by fighting outside the ring. Myers got the best of it after suplexing Dreamer on the ramp. Back in the ring, Myers stomped Dreamer and choked him. Myers got a one count after a back suplex.

Josh and Madison explained that Myers was a protégé of Dreamer. Myers continued dishing out punishment on Dreamer. Dreamer got a sunset flip for a pin attempt, but Myers kicked out and went back on the offense. Dreamer turned the tide with a powerslam. Both wrestlers were down, then got to their feet and brawled, with Dreamer getting the best of the exchange.

Dreamer got a cutter for a two count. Myers got a two count of his own after a scoop slam. Myers missed an elbow and got DDT’d by Dreamer, followed by a two count. Dreamer missed an elbow off the ropes and got DDT’d by Myers. Dreamer barely kicked out of a pin attempt at two. A frustrated Myers pulled a kendo stick from under the ring. Dreamer ducked a swing and hit a Russian leg sweep. He grabbed the stick and hesitated to hit Myers. Myers said to think of his daughters and held up his hands. Myers gouged Dreamer’s eyes and took the stick away, then struck him several times. Referees and Scott D’Amore came out to break it up. Scott told Myers to stop. Myers dropped the stick and walked up the ramp as the referees checked on Dreamer.

WINNER: Tommy Dreamer by DQ in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good angle to set up what will probably be an “extreme” style match between Myers and Dreamer at Bound for Glory).

-Josh and Madison appeared on camera to hype Bound for Glory and to run down the matches for tonight’s show.

-Moose was shown at a gym looking through the locker room, under equipment, in a parking lot, and in trash cans, presumably searching for the TNA belt. [c]

– Wrestlers from Wrestle House were backstage chatting. John E. Bravo said the wedding was costing him a fortune. Fallah Bahh stepped up and said he would find the money to pay for the wedding. The Deaners argued with Johnny Swinger and Crazzy Steve and they decided to have a match. Bravo wanted to know who was going to book the fondue fountain.

(2) ROHIT RAJU (c) vs. JORDYNNE GRACE

Rohit grabbed the mic and said he was the most giving champion. He said he went from the last resort to the first-round draft pick. He wanted to know who would answer the Defeat Rohit Challenge tonight. Willie Mack’s music played and he walked to the ring. Rohit said Willie’s chance was gone since he didn’t get the belt at Victory Road. Rohit asked for another challenger. Jordynne Grace walked to the ring. The bell rang, but Rohit kept hilariously hesitating. As he went to put the belt outside of the ring, Willie Mack grabbed it and they battled for it. Jordynne immediately rolled up Rohit for the pin.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 1:09.

The referee went to ringside and told the ring announcer that the match was not for the title. Rohit grabbed the belt and gloated that he was still the champion despite being pinned. As Rohit walked backstage, he was greeted by Scott D’Amore, who hyped up Rohit then burst his bubble by announcing that at Bound for Glory he had to defend against Willie, Grace, Chris Bey, TJP, and Trey Miguel in a six-way scramble. Scott hugged a shellshocked Rohit.[c]

(D.L.’s Analysis: Rohit’s mic work at the beginning was really great. He’s really shining in this role. After her Victory Road loss, I was hoping they had something of interest going forward for Jordynne, so this certainly is encouraging. The X Division match at Bound for Glory could steal the show).

-Backstage, Fallah Bahh approached Hernandez and challenged him to another arm wrestling match. Fallah accidentally spilled his drink and Hernandez then walked away.

(3) XXXL (Larry D & Acey Romero) vs. THE RASCALZ (Dez & Wentz)

This was a rematch of the Victory Road opener. After disposing of Wentz, XXXL destroyed Dez in the ring. [c]

Back from commercial, Acey continued to work on Dez, including a big back suplex. XXXL worked on Dez in the corner. Larry D tagged in and slammed Dez into a big boot, then threw Dez outside. Acey punched Dez and threw him back inside. Larry D worked on Dez’s neck. Dez made a comeback but was cut off. He finally did a flip to tag out to Wentz.

Wentz got the upper hand on Larry D with quick punches and kicks. He knocked Acey off the ring apron then hit a shooting star press for a two count. Wentz put a sleeper on Larry D. The Rascalz hit a series of double team moves on Larry. Acey came in the ring and accidentally clotheslined Larry before being super kicked out of the ring by Wentz. Dez and Wentz hit the Hot Fire Flame on Larry for the win.

WINNERS: The Rascalz in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Another good match between these two. The Rascalz always deliver and XXXL are developing into a good heel team. Seems like both teams are in a holding pattern until the four-way situation gets cleared up at Bound For Glory).

-Backstage, Fallah Bahh snuck in the dressing room to steal the money roll from Hernandez’s pants (which were hanging up since he was changing clothes from having the drink spilled on him earlier).

-Jimmy Jacobs was at the Foreman Physical Therapy Clinic talking to Rich Swann’s doctor to get an update. Swann was in the background working out and came over to talk. Eric Young (dressed in scrubs and a mask) attacked out of nowhere. He attacked Swann’s ankle and tied it to a piece of workout equipment, then hit it with a weight. Young yelled that Swann wasn’t going to make it to Bound For Glory as Swann screamed out in pain. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed the Motor City Machine Guns. They talked about the attack on Rich Swann, then discussed their match tonight against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. The Good Brothers approached and offered them a Good Brothers hat for $25. Doc said there was a target on the Guns’ back, but said they would watch their backs tonight to make sure they kept the belts, so the Good Brothers could take them later.

(4) ROSEMARY & TAYA VALKYRIE vs. KIERA HOGAN & TASHA STEELZ

Josh said that Kiera and Tasha should have their own talk show, then promoted the Good Brothers Talk N Shop special on AXS TV on October 20th. Taya attacked Kiera to start it off and worked her over with chops, elbows, a hip attack, and double knees to the corner. Rosemary tagged in and they double teamed Kiera. Rosemary got an exploder suplex on Kiera, who was able to tag in Tasha. Tasha didn’t fare any better, as Rosemary clotheslined and suplexed her.

Rosemary stayed on the attack, until Kiera was able to attack her from the outside. Kiera tagged in and punched away at Rosemary. Rosemary battled out of the corner, but she was met with a drop toehold from Kiera. Tasha tagged in with an offensive flurry on Rosemary but tagged Kiera right back in. Kiera and Tasha tagged in and out while continuing the offense. Rosemary finally fired up and scared Tasha out of the ring. Rosemary gave chase but was clotheslined on the outside by Kiera. Back in the ring, Tasha had a headlock on Rosemary.

Havok and Nevaeh watched the match on a monitor backstage. Taya made the hot tag and went wild on Tasha and Kiera. Taya had Kiera in a submission hold, but Tasha broke it up. All four wrestlers fought in the ring for a while. Tasha hit a codebreaker on Rosemary and turned her attention to Taya. When she turned around, she got met with a spear from Rosemary. Rosemary applied a double underhook sitout slam for the pin.

WINNERS: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary in 9:30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match with plenty of time for everyone to get the spotlight).

(5) THE DEANERS (Cody & Cousin Jake) vs. JOHNNY SWINGER & CRAZZY STEVE

Steve and Jake started it off. Jake offered Steve a beer. Steve drank some and gave some to his monkey. Swinger told him to be serious and tagged in. The Deaners got the early advantage but Swinger turned it around. Steve pulled out spoons but didn’t use them. Swinger had Cody in a headlock. Swinger told Steve he was ruining the whole deal. Swinger went for something in his fanny pack but the referee made him put it down. Swinger went to pick up Steve’s monkey but Steve took it away. Cody used the distraction to get a DDT on Swinger for the win.

WINNERS: The Deaners in 3:30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: It was the comedy match for the show. Swinger continues to be surprisingly entertaining. They give him just enough airtime without the act overstaying its welcome).

-A clip aired of Deonna Purrazzo breaking the arm of Susie from Victory Road on Saturday. Josh said they didn’t know when Susie would be back.

-Gia Miller interviewed Kylie Rae. Kylie started off cheerful but gradually became upset as she talked about Susie having her arm broken as she watched. Kimber Lee walked up and taunted Kylie. She said Deonna would break Kylie’s arm too. Kimber Lee told Kylie that Susie was bad. Kylie aggressively attacked Kimber Lee and left her laying. Kylie seemed surprised that she had lost control. [c]

-Scott D’Amore and Heath sat at a table to work on a contract. Scott said Heath was the right fit for Impact. Heath thanked him for the opportunity. Heath slid over a proposal. Scott looked it over and said it had a lot of zeros. Scott rolled up his sleeves. Scott said the proposal was very high. Heath said he would bring a lot of eyes to the company. Scott said he was good, but it wasn’t like he had won an Olympic gold medal. Heath said he wasn’t a gold medalist, but he wasn’t a Sunday morning jobber either. They went back and forth with Scott eventually throwing the papers and walking off. Rhino was outside and asked if Heath had signed a deal. Heath said no. He said the last time he was on Raw he did a segment with “McIntyre”, hit it out of the park, and they offered him a deal. Heath called Rhino “Terry” and said Rhino had told him the grass would be greener on the other side, but instead he didn’t get a deal. Heath walked off and sarcastically said “thanks, Terry”.

-EC3 (who was apparently standing at a bridge) said that Moose had to break his attachment to the legacy of the TNA championship. Then he dropped the belt over a ledge. A splash was heard. He looked at the camera and said “Free Moose”. [c]

-Ken Shamrock and Sami Callahan were backstage. Sami was excited about the “45 million” retweets of Shamrock beating up Eddie Edwards. Sami asked who was next and Shamrock beat up a guy who happened to be walking by.

-Josh and Madison ran down the matches for next week including:

Rich Swann update

Kiera & Tasha vs. Havok & Nevaeh

Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae

Madman Fulton vs. Doc Gallows

(6) THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (c) (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. ACE AUSTIN & MADMAN FULTON (Non-title match)

Sabin and Ace started it off. Ace delivered a big dropkick, then Sabin got one of his own followed by an armdrag. Shelley tagged in and punted Ace’s ribs. Shelley worked the arm and Sabin tagged in to continue working on it. Sabin and Shelley made quick tags while working the arm. Fulton finally tagged in and went wild on Shelley. Fulton went for a high suplex but Shelley kneed his way out. Ace tagged in and cut off a Shelley comeback. He worked Shelley’s arm, then pulled out the playing card and did the paper cut between Shelley’s fingers. Ace and Fulton made quick tags and they worked on Shelley in the corner. Sabin tried to make the save but got attacked too. Ace and Fulton continued to tag in and out and worked on Shelley.

Fulton pulled out another card but Shelley stopped him. Shelley finally made the tag to Sabin. Sabin hit a series of moves on Ace, including a missile dropkick off the top rope and a DDT. Fulton broke up a pin attempt. Ace got a drop toehold and a kick to the back of the head. Shelley tagged back in. They ousted Fulton to the floor then worked on Ace. Fulton recovered and knocked Sabin off the top rope. Shelley was on Fulton’s back, but Sabin came in and they double teamed Fulton. Ace broke up a pin attempt. The Guns worked on Ace with quick double team moves, then teamed up on Fulton. Fulton double suplexed the Guns. The North walked out and tried to enter the ring with a chair. The Good Brothers came out and fought The North. Doc hit Fulton from the outside. The Guns double teamed Fulton and Shelley pinned Fulton after a splash from the top rope.

WINNERS: The Motor City Machine Guns in 13:00.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good main event, which furthered the four-way storyline for the tag team belts. Sabin and Shelley have looked world-class since reforming the team. I’d like to see them survive as champs at Bound for Glory and have a long reign. It was a nice attention to detail to have Doc punch Fulton to set up the loss, which sets the table for next week’s match between the two.

Overall, it was a good show and an easy watch as usual. The anticipated “funeral” of the TNA belt was a letdown, but it can redeem itself with Moose searching for the belt. I suppose EC3 and Moose are headed for a showdown at Bound for Glory, but with EC3 teasers airing for ROH, I wonder if it will just be a one-shot.

Rohit was really good carrying the “Beat Rohit Challenge” and it was nice to have Jordynne Grace get something of substance, as well. I could see them making her the X Division champion, similar to how Tessa Blanchard held the Impact World title.

Next week should be intriguing with the Rich Swann update, perhaps a Moose follow-up, and an aggressive Kylie Rae going against Kimber Lee.

