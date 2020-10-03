10/3 IMPACT WRESTLING VICTORY ROAD REPORT: Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards for Impact Title, Susie vs. Deonna Purrazzo for Knockouts Title, Ace Austin vs. Alex Shelley vs. Karl Anderson vs. Josh Alexander, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING VICTORY ROAD 2020 REPORT

OCTOBER 3, 2020 (RECORDED)

THE IMPACT ZONE

AIRED ON IMPACT PLUS

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Intro package highlighted Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards with clips and comments from both.

(1) THE RASCALZ (Dez & Wentz) vs. XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D)

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne welcomed us to the show. Wentz and Acey started it off. Wentz’s offense had little effect on Acey, but Wentz finally sidestepped Acey, who fell to the outside. Dez dove onto Acey, but was met with an elbow. Wentz tried to dive on Acey as well, but was dispatched onto Dez. Back in the ring, XXXL double teamed Dez. Larry worked on Dez with punches and a slam. Dez kicked out of the first pin attempt of the match.

Acey tagged in continued working on Dez including punches and a back suplex. Larry tagged in and cut off a comeback by Dez. Dez finally was able to make a tag and Wentz cleaned house on Larry and Acey with kicks and a standing moonsault. All four were in the ring but Wentz was knocked over to the side. Wentz broke up a pin attempt on Dez after a Larry big splash. Wentz superkicked Acey off the apron and dove onto him. Dez caught Larry D with a somersault and kick, then pinned him with an amazing twisting splash off the top rope.

WINNERS: The Rascalz in 9:30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good start to the show. The Rascalz add an exciting, youthful flavor to the show and it’s good to see them in a match that got some time. This should also position them back into the tag team title scene.)

Josh and Madison appeared on camera for the first time to preview the show.

(2) BRIAN MYERS vs. TOMMY DREAMER

The two wrestlers locked up, with Myers getting the initial advantage. Myers mockingly clapped and chanted “you still got it”. Myers took Dreamer down but Dreamer escaped out of a hold. Dreamer knocked Myers down with a shoulder block. After some back and forth action, Myers whiplashed Dreamer against the rope and took over with kicks, punches, and chokes. Dreamer missed a charge into the corner. Dreamer made a brief comeback but was cut off by Myers, who went back into a chinlock. Dreamer got an inside cradle for a two count, but Myers rebounded right back. Dreamer got a baseball slide into Myers on the outside, followed by a clothesline from the apron.

Back in the ring, they traded punches. Dreamer got a sky high for a two count. Dreamer told the referee “that worked for D-Lo for years”. Myers got a DDT but Dreamer grabbed the rope to break the count. Dreamer got a cutter on Myers for a two count. Myers kicked Dreamer in the head for a two count. Myers went to the outside but Dreamer caught him and slammed off the top rope. Dreamer DDT’d Myers and went for a pin, but Myers put his foot on the ropes. Myers crotched Dreamer off the top, then went for a running clothesline and got the pin.

WINNER: Brian Myers in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Solid match with some comedy mixed in. Myers is good and Dreamer held his own in the match).

-Backstage, Moose knocked on Scott D’Amore’s door but Scott walked up behind him. Moose wanted to know why he was in a match tonight even though he was distracted with EC3 and the title belt situation. Moose asked Scott if he knew anything about the title belt funeral coming on Tuesday. Scott said that was Tuesday’s problem, but tonight Trey Miguel was his problem. Scott walked off and Moose was left fuming.

(3) ROHIT RAJU (c) vs. WILLIE MACK (X Division Title match)

Rohit took the mic and challenged anyone from the back to come out. Willie Mack’s music played and walked into the ring. After the initial lock up and some criss crossing, Willie took over with an armdrag and hurricanrana. Rohit bailed to the outside. Back in the ring, Rohit turned the tide with kicks and punches. Willie battled back with punches of his own and a spin kick. Willie punched and slapped Rohit on the outside.

Back in the ring, Rohit took the advantage with kicks and punches. Rohit scored a two count then applied a headlock on the mat. Rohit got a series of moves on Willie and scored another two count. Willie fired back with elbows, a slam, a legdrop, a Samoan drop, and a standing moonsault. Rohit kicked out of a pin attempt at the two count. Both wrestlers were winded, but got to their feet and fought.

Rohit got an armbar and crossface on Willie. Willie tried to get to the ropes, but Rohit rolled him back to the center of the ring. Willie finally powered out of it. Rohit got a running knee and splash into the corner for a two count. Rohit missed after a leap off the top and Willie caught him with an elbow and exploder suplex for a two count. Willie missed a charge in the corner, then Rohit missed one. They butted heads with Willie falling to the mat and Rohit rolled to the floor. Rohit was about to get back in the ring at nine, but he intentionally fell down to get himself counted out.

WINNER: Willie Mack by countout in 12:00 (Rohit retained the title since the title doesn’t change hands on a countout).

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match, especially at the end. The countout was a bit unsatisfying. I would have liked for Rohit to get a strong victory and have momentum going into Bound for Glory, but they angled to establish him as a weasily heel. Willie was good as always. The ending of this match would certainly open the door for him to be in the X Division title mix at Bound for Glory.)

-Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock. Sami said he was helping Shamrock to regain his killer instinct. He said Shamrock was his best friend. He told Gia he had 45 billion retweets and showed his phone. Gia doubted it. Sami and Shamrock walked off.

(4) TENILLE DASHWOOD vs. JORDYNNE GRACE

Kaleb with a K was in the ring to present more premium content. He said Tenille would put the “victory” in Victory Road, before introducing Tenille. Josh and Madison said Tenille had the most social media followers of anyone on the Impact roster. Josh noted this was the third match of their series. Jordynne took down with a headlock. They got to their feet and traded the advantage. Jordynne put Tenille back on the mat, but Tenille escaped and got her own headlock. Jordynne clotheslined Tenille hard into the corner and followed up with a splash into the corner. Kaleb pulled Tenille out of the way of another splash. Tenille took over with kicks. Kaleb took selfies over his shoulder. Jordynne applied a neckbreaker as she was getting back in the ring.

Tenille continued to fight and got a baseball slide to keep Jordynne on the outside. They fought on the outside. Jordynne missed a charge and crashed into the guard rails. Tenille slammed Jordynne’s head into the apron and into the ring steps. Tenille paused to look at the photos Kaleb took. They both had a laugh. Back in the ring, Tenille got a two count. Tenille had Jordynne on the mat and pulled her arms. Tenille got a sliding clothesline for a two count.

Jordynne blocked a suplex attempt, but Tenille got her in the tree of woe and kicked her. Tenille slid to the outside and pulled Jordynne’s hair. Jordynne suplexed Tenille off the ropes. Jordynne made a comeback, including a spinebuster for a two count. Jordynne hit a series of clothesline, but Tenille got a suplex for a two count. Jordynne elbowed Tenille then threw her into the post. Jordynne had Tenille in a submission, but Kaleb got on the ring apron for a distraction. Jordynne broke the hold then got rolled up for a two count. Tenille kicked Jordynne in the head then connected with the Spotlight Kick for the pin and the victory.

WINNER: Tenille Dashwood in 12:30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Tenille won the feud and looks to be headed to title contention and perhaps even the belt. It was a nice touch to mention that Tenille had so many social media followers, to establish that she’s a big deal. It will be interesting to see what is next for Jordynne Grace too).

-Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed the Motor City Machine Guns. Chris Sabin said he was relieved to find out that they were defending the tag belts in a four-way at Bound for Glory. Then he focused on tonight’s match. Alex Shelley said they would be at their peak for Bound for Glory.

(5) RENO SCUM (Luster the Legend & Adam Thornstowe) vs. RHINO & HEATH (unsanctioned match)

Rhino and Luster exchanged holds to start it off. Heath tagged in and worked the arm. Adam tagged in and got armdragged by Heath. Rhino tagged in and got a two count. Rhino worked over Adam in the corner and worked on the arm. Heath tagged in and continued to work the arm. Luster clotheslined Heath as the referee was distracted by Adam. Reno Scum double teamed Heath in the corner. Luster continued to work on Heath. Adam tagged back in and got a two count on Heath.

Luster tagged back in and kept Heath from making the tag. Reno Scum tagged back and forth to keep the advantage. Adam had Heath in a headlock. Heath got a flying knee to turn the tide. Rhino and Luster tagged in at the same time, with Rhino getting the advantage and a two count that was broken up by Adam. Rhino and Luster clotheslined each other and both were down. Heath tagged himself back in and went after Adam. Luster caught Heath with a tag and tagged in Adam. Rhino speared Luster. Adam superkicked Rhino. Heath got the Wake Up Call on Adam for the win.

WINNERS: Rhino & Heath in 11:00.

Rhino and Heath celebrated and walked backstage. Scott D’Amore walked up to them and said he was impressed. He complimented Heath on his persistence and marketing. He invited Heath to show up Tuesday so they could work on a contract. Rhino and Heath hugged.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Pretty paint-by-numbers tag match but it was a necessary step to forward the Heath storyline.)

(6) MOOSE vs. TREY MIGUEL

Moose grabbed Trey by the throat at the start and tried to throw him but Trey battled back with quick moves. Moose chopped Trey down and punched him. He yelled at Trey and asked where was his title and EC3. Trey mounted a comeback with punches and kicks. Moose caught Trey coming off the top and slammed him to the mat. He continued with chops and kicks. Trey’s punches had no effect.

Moose hit his big dropkick. He said Trey’s family would start a Go Fund Me because of EC3 as he continued to attack Trey. Josh and Madison said the match was becoming uncomfortable to watch because it was so one-sided. Trey tried to fire back but was cut off. Tre delivered an offensive flurry, including a superkick. He dove on Moose to the outside twice, but got caught on the third attempt. Trey got a superkick but Moose caught him again after another dive. Moose was about to go for the spear, but EC3’s logo appeared on the entrance screen. Trey rolled up Moose for the win.

WINNER: Trey Miguel in 9:00.

Moose said EC3 was in the production truck and he ran up the stage and to the truck. No one was in the truck but all of the screens had EC3’s logo. Moose tried to leave but the door was locked. There was a loud sound and Moose covered his ears. He finally was able to open the door. Moose ran out and saw candles along with the TNA title belt. EC3 knocked him out from behind. EC3 said that next week the legacy of TNA dies and he walked off with the belt.

(D.L.’s Analysis: A decent match, but it was there mostly to set up the Moose/EC3 storyline. It was good to see Trey pick up a win over Moose and hopefully it will be used in the future to boost his credibility when he returns to the title picture).

(7) ACE AUSTIN (w/Madman Fulton) vs. JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Ethan Page) vs. KARL ANDERSON (w/Doc Gallows) vs. ALEX SHELLEY (w/Chris Sabin)

Shelley and Anderson started it off and traded the advantage. Anderson chopped Ace in the chest to make the tag. Shelley headlocked Ace. Ace and Shelley went back and forth with Shelley getting the better of it. Shelley tagged in Alexander, who got the advantage on Ace and rolled him out of the ring. Anderson connected with a chop to Ace to tag back in. Page tripped Anderson on the outside. Doc threatened to fight The North on the outside. Alexander worked on Anderson and got a two count. Alexander tagged in Ace.

Shelley tagged in and went to town on Ace. Shelley legwhipped Alexander and Ace, then put them in a double Boston Crab, but Anderson broke it up. Ace got an enziguri on Shelley. Shelley snapped Ace’s neck on the ropes. Fulton slammed Shelley on the apron. Ace worked on Shelley’s arm and used a playing card to give a paper cut between his fingers. Ace missed a dive off the top and was suplexed by Shelley. Alexander and Anderson tagged in and traded moves. Alexander kicked out of a pin attempt after a spinebuster from Anderson.

The referee got knocked down, which brought everyone in the ring, then they fought outside. Fulton lifted Ace up and was about to throw him on the wrestlers outside but the referee threw out all of the wrestlers who weren’t in the match. All four fought in the ring. Shelley superkicked Anderson out of the ring. Shelley frog splashed Alexander but it was broken up. All four fought again and took turns hitting finishers. Alexander got a double underhook piledriver on Shelley for the win.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Great match and it was all action. An excellent preview for what’s to come at Bound for Glory).

-Backstage Tommy Dreamer walked up to Brian Myers. Myers said he was hoping to see the Innovator of Violence but all he saw was a sad old man. Dreamer angrily said Myers would see him on Tuesday.

(8) SUSIE (w/Kylie Rae) vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO (c) (w/Kimber Lee) (Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match)

Deonna locked up with Susie and patted her on the head. She called Susie a joke. Susie backed Deonna in the corner and patted Deonna on the head. Deonna worked the arm after a lockup. Susie reversed out of it, but Deonna got the advantage again. Susie spun out of it. Deonna went back to working on the arm. Susie rolled Deonna up for a series of pin attempts and settled into a headlock. Susie went on the offensive, but Deonna rolled out of the ring. Susie dove to the outside onto Deonna and Kimber Lee. Kimber Lee grabbed Susie’s leg from the outside, which Deonna used to get the advantage. Deonna worked on the arm again. Kimber Lee taunted Susie from the outside.

Deonna chopped Susie in the corner. Susie got a sunset slip for a two count and made a comeback. Deonna turned the tide with a back elbow. Kimber Lee kicked Susie in the head from the outside. Deonna got a two count. Deonna missed a charge and hit the ringpost. Susie took over with palm strikes and punches. Susie scored a two count, then twitched a bit as if to “transition” into Su Yung. Susie climbed to the top for a crossbody block, but Kimber Lee climbed on the apron for the distraction. Kylie pulled her down. Deonna attacked Susie from behind and got an arm lock but Susie rolled through. Susie went for the Panic Switch but Deonna tried for an armlock. Deonna snapped Susie’s arm back then went for the armbar. Deonna locked both arms back and Susie gave up.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 14:00.

Kimber Lee attacked Kylie after the match, then Deonna joined in. Deonna grabbed a chair from under the ring and brought it in the ring. Deonna trapped Susie’s arm in the chair. Deonna jumped off the second rope onto her arm and put her in an arm lock, as Kimber Lee held Kylie to make her helplessly watch on. Deonna and Kimber Lee left the ring, satisfied with their work as Susie and Kylie were down in the ring.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Really good match. Deonna is having a strong reign as a ruthless champion. The angle at the end really turned up the intensity and it’s going to be fun to see Su Yung return to get revenge. The build-up for the Deonna/Kylie match has been great.)

-On camera, Josh and Madison discussed the attack they just witnessed. They ran down the card for Bound for Glory including:

Knockouts title match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae

Tag Team title match: MCMG vs. Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace/Fulton

Impact World Title match: Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

Then they ran down the Impact matches for Tuesday including:

Tommy Dreamer vs. Brian Myers

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

-Recap package of the Eric Young/Eddie Edwards feud.

(9) ERIC YOUNG (c) vs. EDDIE EDWARDS – Impact Wrestling World Title match

Eddie had his ankle taped up. Eddie and Eric fought on the outside to start the match, with Eddie getting the best of it. They got back in the ring but Eddie threw Eric out and dove on him to the outside. Eric had a cut under his eye. Eric backdropped Eddie on the ramp.

Back in the ring, Eric was on the attack, but Eddie make a comeback. Eric got a neckbreaker between the turnbuckles to send Eddie outside. Eric worked on Eddie’s neck. Eddie fired back with clotheslines, punches, and the backpack stunner for a two count. Eric crotched Eddie off the top to turn the tide of the match. Eric worked on Eddie’s ankle. Eric trapped Eddie’s foot in the rails at ringside and kicked it. Eric continued to work on the ankle back inside the ring. He applied an ankle lock, but Eddie battled out and delivered a suplex. Eddie walked gingerly on the ankle. They exchanged chops. Eric floored Eddie with a forearm.

Eddie came back with a Blue Thunder Bomb but Eric kicked out of a pin attempt. Eddie got another Blue Thunder Bomb and Eric kicked out again. Eric got a TKO, but Eddie rolled to the ropes. Eric got a neckbreaker for a two count. Eric hit a flying elbow off the top rope, but Eddie kicked out of a pin attempt. Eddie backdropped Eric out of a piledriver attempt, then came back with a series of punches and a Tiger Driver. Eric kicked out at two. Eddie hit the Boston Knee Party but Eric got his hands up.

Eddie got a Blue Thunder Bomb off the second rope, but Eric kicked out of a pin. Eric knocked Eddie off the top rope and Eddie landed on his knees. Eric applied an ankle lock, but the shoe came off and Eddie got another Boston Knee Party. Eddie went for the pin, but Eric got his foot on the rope to break the count. Eric dropkicked Eddie’s knees, then got a piledriver. He immediately went into an ankle lock and Eddie tapped out.

WINNER: Eric Young in 23:00.

After the match, Eric grabbed a chair and was going to attack Eddie again, but Rich Swann ran to the ring and Eric fled. Rich held the Impact title belt then checked on Eddie as the show went off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Excellent title match. Sure, it was predictable what was going to happen, but it was still fun to see it play out. They’ve done a great job building Eric Young as a credible, ruthless champion. Eddie Edwards was kept strong even with the loss.

Overall, it was a really solid show. All of the matches were good to great and nothing was awful. Each match had time to develop. The standouts were the Knockouts Title match and the Impact World Title match. It was a good show by itself while still building to the biggest event of the Impact year, Bound for Glory. Tuesday begins the big push for Bound for Glory with only three more episodes of Impact until the show. Looks to be another good show for Tuesday.