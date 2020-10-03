FREE PODCAST 10/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Justin McClelland and Chris Maitland return to talk G-1 including favorite block matches, Yoshi-Hashi’s respect tour, the beauty of Yano, more (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich is joined by his G-1 correspondents Justin McClelland and Chris Maitland to discuss the New Japan G-1 30 thus far. The trio discuss the beauty of Yano, A vs. B block in terms of quality, Yoshi-Hashi’s respect tour, and the insanity of Yujiro. They then discuss their favorite matches thus far, who are their picks to go all the way, and what future tours can happen based on happenings in the G-1.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO