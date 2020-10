SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, Bruce Mitchell and Jacqui Pratt cover Ricky Starks and Darby Allin with the best match of the week, Reigns’ tribe and where that might lead, Cody’s collar, NXT Takeover preview, Hunter’s a jerk, one-match shows, Married Champions, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO