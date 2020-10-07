10/7 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kushida, Ember Moon appearance and fallout from NXT Takeover

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

OCTOBER 7, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

– A highlights package of NXT Takeover XXXI aired, including the launch of the Capitol Wrestling Center.

– Vic Joseph welcomed viewers to the show as Tomasso Ciampa made his entrance for his match with Kushida. This match was brought forward by NXT General Manager William Regal after a “backstage incident” between Ciampa and Kushida.

(1) TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. KUSHIDA

Both wrestlers lock up and Kushida slapped Ciampa. Ciampa returned the favor with a slap of his own. Ciampa tried for an early pin but Kushida kicked out of the rollup. Kushida hit a cartwheel dropkick, sent Ciampa to the corner and landed a high kick. Kushida began to work over Ciampa’s arm. Ciampa turned the tide with a big dropkick and kept control with a headlock. Ciampa hit a neckbreaker and started to get cocky, giving himself a pat on the back. Ciampa hit a legdrop and covered Kushida for a one-count. Kushida pumped himself up and fired back with a series of punches. However, Ciampa stopped Kushida’s momentum with an Irish whip into the turnbuckle. Ciampa locked in a headlock and pummelled Kushida’s shoulder. Kushida tried to get Ciampa in the hoverboard lock but Ciampa avoided the move. Ciampa attempted a Widow’s Bell but Kushida escaped. Ciampa ended up on the ring apron and was knocked to the floor by a Kushida handstand double boot, as the show went to commercial. [c]

Kushida was in control coming back from commercial but Ciampa quickly cut him off. Ciampa sent Kushida over the top rope to the apron, where Kushida grabbed Ciampa’s arm and slammed it on the top turnbuckle. Kushida brought Ciampa back into the ring and unloaded on him, ending in an enziguri. Ciampa tried to score with the Fairytale Ending, but Kushida fought him off. Both wrestlers went back and forth with strikes and Kushida hit a German suplex. Kushida hit a big kick and followed up with an armbreaker. Ciampa fought out of the submission and landed a powerbomb on Kushida. Both men recovered on the mat as the referee began to count. Both wrestlers made it back to their feet and exchanged blows in the middle of the ring. Ciampa hit a fisherman’s suplex into a pin for a nearfall. Ciampa went for the Fairytale Ending which was again fought off by Kushida. Ciampa unloaded with kicks on the face of Kushida. Kushida turned the tables and managed to apply the Hoverboard Lock.

Velveteen Dream appeared out of nowhere and went for an axe handle off the top rope but missed Kushida and took out Ciampa, leading to the referee calling for the disqualification.

WINNER BY DISQUALIFICATION: Tommaso Ciampa at 14:30

– Kushida quickly disposed of Dream and sent him over the ringside barricade. Ciampa was frustrated in the ring and the announcers put over how neither wrestler wanted the match to end this way. [c]

(Hustwaites Analysis: I was wondering on Twitter earlier tonight about how they would book this match, considering the similar pushes Kushida and Ciampa have been receiving. Even though it makes sense to have a DQ, I groaned when I saw Velveteen Dream appear. Considering this resulted in another disposal of Dream by Kushida, hopefully this is just another write-off of Dream in front of a wider TV audience, as opposed to a sign Dream will continue to be featured on TV while there are still outstanding questions regarding the #SpeakOut issues. As for the match, both wrestlers looked good and they gave just enough to still leave plenty for a higher profile match down the road.)

– Ember Moon was already in the ring coming out of commercial. Moon said she was shocked that she was allowed to talk and warned that she would be corny. She wasn’t lying, as she talked about discovering “Ember’s Law” as she rode her motorcycle around for thousands of miles. Moon said she wasn’t going to do what others want and declared her intentions to go after the NXT Women’s Championship. Io Shirai cut Moon off (thank god) and walked on to the entrance set. Shirai was immediately cut off by Rhea Ripley, who complimented Moon’s new attitude before getting blind sided by Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Kai and Gonzalez brawled with Moon and Ripley before William Regal came out and booked a tag-team match between the four wrestlers.

– Footage aired of Drake Maverick arriving at the Capitol Wrestling Center. An off-camera interviewer asked Maverick about what he has been doing over the last couple of weeks. Maverick excitedly shared his plans for his tag-team with Killian Dain, before Dain arrived and tried to put Maverick in his place. However, Maverick was not deterred and announced that Maverick and Dain would be facing Ever Rise tonight. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: The look might be bad-ass and tough, but Moon’s promo delivery was still just as it always was. That was quite deflating after the build-up to her return but, hopefully, we’ll see a different side to her develop over the coming weeks. I can hardly contain my excitement as to what Drake has in store for Dain, their storyline is a very entertaining guilty pleasure of mine.)

– McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Io Shirai backstage, who said that none of the four brawling women were her problem. She slapped her NXT Women’s Championship and said that the belt is her problem.

– Undisputed Era were in the locker room and discussed the events of NXT Takeover XXI. Kyle O’Reilly apologized for not getting the job done against Finn Balor but was comforted by his stablemates. Adam Cole didn’t know why Ridge Holland got involved, but Cole spoke directly into the camera and told Holland that he would regret his actions.

– Happy, bouncy entrance music with whilstling played as Dain and Maverick made their ring entrance. Maverick was thrilled as he danced to the ring, but Dain was not impressed and angrily shouted for the music to be cut.

(2) KILLIAN DAIN & DRAKE MAVERICK vs. EVER RISE

Dain aggressively tagged himself out of the match early. Chase Parker targetted Maverick’s arm and tagged in Matt Martel, who hit a spinning heel kick on Maverick. Maverick tried to tag in Dain, but was cut off by Martel with a hard clothesline. Martel taunted Maverick and Parker came in to double team Maverick. Martel went for a cover but Dain broke up the pin. Dain dragged Maverick to the corner and tagged himself in. Dain dominated Ever Rise with a succession of clotheslines. Dain went for a Vader Bomb in the corner and Maverick tagged himself in, to Dain’s dismay. Dain hit Parker with a pump kick. Dain then hoisted Maverick up for a powerbomb, as Maverick called out “what are you doing?”. Dain powerbombed Maverick on to the prone Parker, and the referee counted the pinfall.

WINNERS: Killian Dain & Drake Maverick at 4:00

– Maverick was thrilled with the victory and tried to get Dain to dance with him. Dain chose to lay-out Maverick with a punch instead. As the happy music continued to play, Dain carried Maverick to the back over his shoulder, as Maverick gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: I know, I know – I’ve spent weeks talking about how I’m not a huge fan of the silliness that’s making its way into NXT. However, Maverick plays his part so well and, at its heart, this is a fundamentally classic type of story being told. The sheer enthusiasm of Maverick is hilarious and I laughed out loud a number of times during this segment. I love this.)

– A Toni Storm vignette aired, focusing on how Storm is considering her return as a new beginning. [c]

– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were shown at their residence, arguing about their performances at NXT Takeover. A 65″ TV with a gift bow on it was on their front porch, a gift from Indi Hartwell. LeRae was confused by this, while Gargano was thrilled to finally have a new TV.

(3) AUSTIN THEORY vs. LEON RUFF

Ruff attempted an early roll-up for the upset victory, but Theory kicked out. Theory missed a clothesline and shoved Ruff to the mat. Ruff managed to avoid Theory again and managed to hit a neckbreaker and a clothesline. Ruff covered Theory for a two-count. Ruff walked the top-rope and slipped into a Theory TKO. Theory covered Ruff for the victory.

WINNER: Austin Theory at 1:45

– Theory grabbed a mic and addressed Adam Cole, saying that a victory like that is what Theory is capable of when he has time to warm-up. Theory proclaimed himself as the future of NXT and that there was no-one who can do anything about it. Dexter Lumis entered with a stoic stare and made his way to the ring.

(4) DEXTER LUMIS vs. AUSTIN THEORY

Lumis knocked Theory down with a throat punch and asserted his dominance, tossing Theory around the ring. Lumis hit a charging Theory with a Thesz Press and landed successive strikes from the mounted position. Theory takes a powder outside of the ring and Lumis follows him. Back in the ring, Lumis hits bulldog for a two-count as the show goes to picture-in-picture commercial at the top of the hour. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

During the picture-in-picture commercial, Theory managed to take control of the match and kept control as the show returned to full screen. Theory taunted a downed Lumis and hit a vertical suplex for a two-count. Theory taunted Lumis again, which gave Lumis an opportunity to turn the tables with a series of strikes. Theory cut Lumis off and drove him to the mat for another two-count. Both wrestlers tried to hit suplexes. Lumis hit Theory with a spinebuster. Lumis landed a trio of hard punches and sent Theory to ringside with a monkey flip. Lumis hit a slingshot suplex for a nearfall. Theory hit a big dropkick, but Lumis got back to his feet first – terrifying Theory. Theory tried to run away, but Lumis pulled him back and took Theory down with a sideslam. Lumis locked in the Silencer. The referee checked on Theory and determined Theory could not continue, calling for the bell.

WINNER: Dexter Lumis at 12:10

– Cameron Grimes ran-in after the match and attacked Lumis with a Cave-In Stomp.

– McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez about their upcoming tag match. Gonzalez took aim at Rhea Ripley and Kai called out Ember Moon for trying to jump ahead of her for a NXT Women’s Championship opportunity. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: It is still a strange situation with Theory, who continues to be put in these high-profile positions. While he is yet to come out on top, that he is such a regular feature shows that there is apparently no concern about his outside-of-the-ring issues, ala Velveteen Dream. The match was fine, and was just a means to transition to a Lumis vs. Grimes program.)