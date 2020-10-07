10/7 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Cody vs. Mr. Brodie Lee “Dog Collar” match, Cage vs. Hobbs for FTW Title, Jericho’s 30th Anniversary Party, More

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

October 7, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz

– The show opened with AEW talent talking about Jericho in a very flattering light.

-Opening Pyro signified the start of the show, as Taz and Ricky Starks were introduced on commentary. The announce team ran down the card.

(1) BRIAN CAGE vs. WILL HOBBS

The match started with both men trading shoulder blocks and forearms. Each man then knocked the other off their feet, with Hobbs being on his feet after that exchange. Hobbs had Cage in the corner and he rained shots down on Cage, who picked up Hobbs and hit a Half-Nelson Slam. Cage worked over Hobbs methodically, with large slams, and ending the sequence with a standing moonsault.

Cage then worked a rest hold, Hobbs stood up and got shots in, leading to a counter that left both men struggling to get up. Hobbs hit two clotheslines then a jumping shoulder tackle. That led to a power slam and near fall for Hobbs. Cage countered a slam attempt, but was then power slammed. Cage hit a pump handle face slam to get the advantage back. Cage then got a near fall on Hobbs.

Hobbs no sold a German Suplex and countered with one of his own, then a double body slam, leading to a double count out. Both men got up and traded strikes in the ring. Hobbs hit a Spinebuster for a near fall. Hobbs went up for a Frog Splash, that Cage rolled out from. Cage hit a slam for the win.

Winner: Brian Cage in 11:00

(Sage’s analysis: I thought this match was not gonna be very good. But, it was a super entertaining big man match. This was Cage’s best match in AEW by far. Hobbs is also very talented.)

-Post match Taz said Hobbs was impressive. He gave him two options: A) Join Team Taz 2) Say no and get beat up. Darby Allin came out for the save on Hobbs, but there was no official answer from Hobbs.

-Slash form Guns & Roses, Dennis Miller, Hiroshi Tanahashi, his dad Ted Irvine, and Bully Ray had videos for Jericho’s 30th.[c]

-Lance Archer had a video talking about his match with Moxley in New Japan. He said that he is ready to kick someone’s ass, Moxley’s to be specific. He is gonna have a good time.

(2) FTR vs. THE HYBRID2

Jack Evans started by attacking both members of FTR. He had the advantage against Dax Harwood, Angelico was tagged in and continued the assault. Cash Wheeler pulled out Harwood to save him. FTR feigned that they were going to leave with the belts, but a huge double move by H2 stopped that.

Tully cheated, making the referee look the other way. As a result, FTR took control of the match as the commercial break started. [c]

Cash Wheeler was working over Jack Evans when the show returned from break. Evans was going for a tag, but FTR kept stopping him form doing so. Eventually, Angelico was tagged in and he was able to get moves I both members of FTR. He then put them in a double submission move. Evans was tagged in and he hit a splash, leading to a near fall.

Dax Harwood cheated openly in from of the referee, This lead to a double pin by FTR that was broken up by Angelico. Evans missed awkwardly on a moonsault. Wheeler and Angelico brawled on the outside, as Harwood and Evans batted in the ring. Harwood hit a huge clothesline, into a Tiger Driver for a near fall. FTR then hit a superplex into a splash for the win.

Winner: FTR in 14:00

(Sage’s analysis: This match was slow going into the break, with more FTR pulling 80’s super heel moves. But the return from break to the final bell was a very athletic and fun match that reminded me of Revival in NXT for the first time in their AEW run)

-Postmatch the bucks noticed that the camera person was “spying” on them and they super kicked said camera man. The Best Friends came out with FTR as Hot Dogs T-Shirts. Check Taylor annoyed that their match for the Tag-belts will be next week.

-MJF had a video about Jericho’s 30 years in wrestling. Shaq, Gene Simmons, Don Callis, Lars Ulrich, and DDP all had videos as well. [c]

(3) CODY vs. MR. BRODIE LEE

After an entire segment of setup, the show returned with the two men attached via chain and collar. Lee owned the early action. Silver, who was knocked off the apron to start the match, was shown to have a cut from the chain. Cody yanked on the chain to get an advantage. Lee, then walked out of the ring and took control again. Lee told silver to sit down, Cody then appeared off screen and hit Silver with a drop kick.

Lee hit a DDT on the chain. Cody was shown to have a cut (bladed), as the distraction from outside was cut away from. Lee used the chain and his fingers to work the cut on Cody. Cody countered and hit Lee below the belt with the chain. Cody hit a dive to the outside. Lee took advantage and slam Cody around the outside.

Lee then grabbed a table at ringside, while also throwing chairs in the ring. Cody pulled Lee off the apron and hit a cutter, the show went into a break. [c]

Cody was in control when the show returned. The big move durning the break was a package pile driver threw the table. Lee was bleeding as bad as Cody. Cody punched Lee with the chain and whipped him with the chain. Cody then choked Lee with the chain. Cody went to the outside, Lee then pulled him up by his neck via the chain. Lee dammed Cody after his was pulled in.

Lee then started to punch Cody with he chain. Lee threw a chair at Arn, who entered and was taken out by Lee. Cody then took advantage and punched lee again with the chain. Cody then did a moonsault of the top rope, leading to a much attempt. But, Lee countered with a big boot. Cody hit a Crossroads, but it was only for a one count.

Lee hit a power bomb directly on the chains. After the near fall Lee and Cody were on opposite side of the ring post, and they pulled each other into the post. Lee then superplexed Cody into the middle of the ring. The two traded strikes on their knees, Cody was the first to get up. Lee hit a Dragon Suplex.

Cody then wrapped the chain around the head of Lee, then he punched him several times, this led to a Crossroads for the pinfall.

Winner: Cody in 21:00

(Sage’s analysis: Wow that was something. I personally like a gory match, but man that was pretty rough. I think this will be pretty divisive overall. I though both men gave there all, and this was the blow off of all blow off matches. The overall feud did not feel like it deserved this type of match, also now what do you do with Lee and Dark Order? But, Cody is the star and I would have the belt on him if I was in control, so overall that match was memorable as hell and the right guy has the TNT title )

-Postmatch Tony did a interview with Cody. Cody said there is nothing like performing in front of a crowd like he just did. He said he is sticking with the fans forever, its not pandering, its his life’s work. He will defend next week against Orange Cassidy. [c]

-Wardlow, Colt Cabana, and Adam Page were all announced for the 8-man tournament for the AEW title shot. Kenny Omega was backstage to talk about it. Kenny says that he will win and stake the claim for the AE World Title. He says throw anyone at him like the tag-team wrestler Adam Page.

(4) BIG SWOLE vs. SERENA DEEB

Swole and Deeb traded some fun catch style moves that led to a draw. The two then did the test of strength in the ring, with swole winning that. But, Deeb hit a counter for a near fall. Deeb was on the ropes after a swole whip, but Deep hit a big clothesline dropping swole. Deeb was in control as the commercial break started. [c]