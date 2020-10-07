10/7 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Brodie Lee vs. Cody in Dog Collar match, Jericho’s 30th Anniversary, Jericho & Hager vs. Luther & Serpentico, Hobbs vs. Cage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 7, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Taz

[HOUR ONE]

NOTE: I'm getting a later start than usual on tonight's show, so be sure to check out Tyler Sage's "alt perspective" PWTorch report HERE.

-They opened with younger AEW wrestlers talk about growing up watching Chris Jericho growing up. Santana & Ortiz said they read his first book and used it as a template for their career. Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Scorpio Sky, Chuck Taylor, Trent, Jake Hager, Brit Baker gushed with compliments for him. Then a “Jericho 30” logo was shown.

-Ross introduced the show as the camera showed clusters of fans in the stands. He said tonight will be the first dog collar match of national repute in 27 years. Taz and Ricky Starks were with Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone. They hyped the rest of the line-up including FTR vs. TH2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) and Brian Cage vs. Will Hobbs.

(1) WILL HOBBS vs. “THE MACHINE” BRIAN CAGE – FTW Title match

Taz explained that he created the FTW Title decades ago and it’s more about a lifestyle than just a title. He said it’s not recognized by any promotion, yet it’s being defended on Dynamite tonight. Taz complained about Hobbs sticking his nose in other people’s business. As they clashed early, Ross said this won’t be Brisco vs. Funk. They turns overpowering each other. Hobbs cross body blocked Cage hard and fast to the mat for the first two count of the match. Cage landed a standing moonsault two minutes later. Taz said he moves like a 170 pounder. Cage settled into a chinlock next. Hobbs threw a couple clotheslines and a powerslam for a near fall. Ross compared Hobbs’s powerslam to a Buzz Sawyer powerslam.

Hobbs landed a sitout powerslam for a two count. Hobbs came back with a pump handle inverted sitout powerbomb. Hobbs was down and out. Schiavone said he isn’t sure he’s ever seen that. Cage then gave Hobbs a released Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Cage took issue with the pace of the ref’s count. Hobbs came back with a spinebuster for a near fall. Hobbs went for a top rope splash, Cage moved. Cage then delivered his finisher for the win.

WINNER: Cage in 11:00.

