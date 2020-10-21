Raw Ratings post-Draft have some good news and bad news, a look at key metrics and perspective

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Oct. 19 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, with the addition of The Fiend among other post-draft, had a typical rating, but a better-than-average retention of viewers as the show progressed.

The overall rating was 1.26, down from last week’s 1.30, but up from the 1.20 the prior week, and not far off from the ten-week rolling average of 1.29. (That’s down from 1.63 one year ago this week.)

The first hour drew 1.806 million, the second hour drew 1.835 million, and the third hour drew 1.689 million. That first-to-third hour dropoff of just 117,000 is well below the yearly average of 250,000 and the ten-week average of 248,000. That indicates something in that third hour hooked viewers more than usual, perhaps the tease of The Fiend, the Randy Orton promo, or Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee.

WWE’s second hour finished no. 4 in cable rankings among 18-49 year olds, finishing behind only the NFL game plus the NFL pre-game and post-game on ESPN. The first and third hours finished no. 6 and no. 7.

