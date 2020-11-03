11/2 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Survivor Series developments, New Day vs. Cedric & Shelton, Hardy vs. Elias in a Guitar on a Pole match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER'S WWE RAW REPORT

NOVEMBER 2, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY CENTER ("THUNDERDOME")

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on Randy Orton including the narrator asking if “the predator has become the prey,” then showing a clip of last week’s Moment of Bliss with The Fiend. The narrator closed by asking, “With daunting challenges emerging from all sides, will the walls finally close in on Randy Orton and his WWE Championship.”

-Phillips introduced the show and then Orton made his ring entrance. Joe talked about Orton having people coming at him from all sides. Phillips hyped the Survivor Series match between Orton and Roman Reigns. Phillips again talked about the “number of threats” Orton faces. Saxton said Orton seems unrattled despite all the Superstars aiming for him.

Orton began by saying he proved eight days ago he is the best, period. He listed Edge, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre. He said he was born in the business and is a third-generation wrestler. He said people say Triple H protected him and management favored him, but the real reason he is in the position he is in is because he is the best. He said he showed the entire world he is no longer the Legend Killer. “I am now simply A Legend.” He said he welcomes the big bullseye on his back, and he dared anyone in the back to come try to take the title from him. He called out Drew, Miz, Reigns, or The Fiend. “I will be right here,” he said. “Come and get it.”

Alexa Bliss walked out to her music. Orton looked perplexed. He circled her with a quizzical expression. He asked, “Where is he?” She held up her gloves: “Play” and “Pain” were written on them. “He – could – be – here!” she said. Then she giggled and her arms went up as Fiend’s red lights drenched the arena and his sound effects played. The music stopped and Drew caught Orton with a Claymore Kick as he turned around. Drew leaned in and said until he gets his rematch, he’s going to make his life a living hell. Drew’s music played as he stepped over Orton and left the ring.

Miz and John Morrison ran to the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase. They called for the ref. Miz cashed in the briefcase. Drew returned and attacked Miz and Morrison. He tossed Morrison over the top rope onto Miz. Drew marched out as Miz and Morrison were left gathering their senses.

(Keller’s Analysis: The bell didn’t ring, so it probably didn’t count as a cash-in, although the ring announcer said it was officially cashed in. Orton declaring the end of being a Legend Killer and now being A Legend is a significant bullet point in his wrestling biography. I wouldn’t have bet on Orton being one of the key centerpieces of the pandemic era. I think he’s doing a good job, but boy you’d think WWE would’ve been better off building around someone younger. I suppose Drew is a middle-ground compromise in that regard.) [c]

-Backstage, Charly Caruso approached Miz and Morrison. Miz was in a rage. He said the bell never rang, so he’s still the MITB holder. He said he so close, but Drew is a petty, petulant child who ruined his dream because Drew lost his. “Get over it, Drew!” he said. Miz said it’s time for someone else to step up and become the star of Monday Night Raw. Morrison said Drew pissed off the wrong two people, so they are challenging Drew to a two-on-one match tonight. Miz said, “If he has the stones to accept it.”

-Joe said Drew is the biggest obstacle to Orton, and tonight Miz and Morrison could end that obstacle. The announcers pivoted to hyping the Jeff Hardy-Elias match.

-Elias sat mid-ring with his guitar under a spotlight. He talked about how he first objected to a Guitar on a Pole match, but then he realized he could make art in a different way after climbing the pole and getting the guitar. “It might be my greatest hit ever,” he said. He went on to plug his current greatest hit – “Amen.” He began to do an acoustic version of it. He was interrupted five seconds in by Hardy’s music.

(1) JEFF HARDY vs. ELIAS – Guitar on a Pole match

Joe and Saxton debating whether Hardy did injure Elias in the “hit and run” earlier this year. Saxton said it was proven it wasn’t Hardy. Hardy took it to Elias at ringside in the opening minute. He climbed to the top rope, but Elias threw a stool at him and knocked him down, and then they cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, Elias was in control. A few minutes later Hardy came back and nearly grabbed the guitar. Elias stopped him. Hardy hit a Twist of Fate and climbed again. Elias tried to stop him again, but Hardy kicked him away. Hardy grabbed the guitar. He leaped off and bashed Elias across his back with it and scored a three count. He then bashed what remained of the guitar over the top turnbuckle. Phillips said Hardy made beautiful art at the expense of Elias.

WINNER: Hardy in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Rudimentary but passable action. They kept it short and largely forgettable. Just a moment for a mid-card feel-good pop for Hardy fans.)

-They showed Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose warming up with stretch bands backstage. [c]

-A commercial aired for NXT on Wednesday night advertising Tommaso Ciampa vs. Velveteen Dream and Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai.

(2) NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER vs. MANDY ROSE & DANA BROOKE – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

Rose and Brooke flexed their biceps together on the stage. Phillips hyped that these two teams are undefeated since being drafted to Raw. (That’s a stretch to consider that a relevant stat, but at least they’re mentioning win-loss records.) Rose applied an early octopus stretch on Jax. Jax escaped and began to press Rose over her head. Brooke interfered and landed a moonsault. Baszler broke it up. Brooke and Rose took over on Baszler. Dana did one of those inexcusably weak whips of Baszler from one corner of the ring and Baszler had to pick up the pace and run into the opposite corner as if she had no choice. She hit a handspring back elbow and a bulldog for a two count. Baszler kicked out. Lana showed up at ringside and distracted Baszler. Brooke slidekicked Baszler, then threw her into the ring. She went for another handspring elbow, but Baszler turned it into a Kirafuda Clutch. Lana stood on the ring apron and yelled so Baszler released her hold to go yell at her. Brooke rolled up Baszler for a visual three count, but Baszler kicked out, knocked Brooke into Lana, and then applied the Kirafuda Clutch for a tapout.

WINNERS: Baszler & Jax in 4:00 to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a whole lot of sloppy and clunky.)

-Caruso interviewed Orton backstage, who said he said finds it amusing how people in WWE say how easy it is for the hunters to become the hunted. He said Drew needs a reminder, and it will come sooner than later in the form of the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment – R-K-O. [c]

-R-Truth danced to the ring to his song. Sarah Schreiber asked why he would accept a match against U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley. Truth said Lashley wasn’t his opponent and he just came out to meet his favorite water boy, Bobby Boucher. She assured him Lashley is his scheduled opponent.

(3) R-TRUTH vs. BOBBY LASHLEY (w/MVP)

Truth told Lashley they’re both champions, and it’s a non-title match, so no need for either of them to get hurt. Truth lay on his back and asked Lashley to pin him. Lashley bent over. Truth up-kicked him. Lashley cut off his offense and applied the Hurt Lock for the win.

WINNER: Lashley in 1:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Boy, it’s going to be tough to take the 24/7 Title Division seriously now that Lashley beat the 24/7 Champ so easily.)

-Drew Gulak ran into the ring and tried to steal a quick pin on Truth, but Lashley yanked Drew off of Truth before the three count and tossed him around and put him into a Hurt Lock. Then he dropped Gulak over Truth and the ref counted to three. So Gulak became the 24/7 Champion.

-The Lucha House Party talked about Gulak beating Truth. They were going to go get him, but they ran into the tall bodyguard of A.J. Styles. Styles asked if there’s a problem. LHP scurried away. Styles strutted with his tall friend. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Schreiber interviewed Jax. When she asked about Lana, Jax told her not to mention Lana’s name in her presence. She took offense at Lana putting her title in jeopardy. She said she’s “a little butt hurt” about her putting her through a table. Schreiber said it was six tables. Jax said if Lana is a fighter who claims she just picks herself up, let’s see if she can pick herself up again tonight. She said at the end of the night, she’ll try to not just knock her out of Team Raw, but end her career.

-Styles and his tall associate walked to the ring to Styles’s music. Joe said it’s added to Styles’s arsenal to have a battleship walking behind him. Styles talked about Team Raw. He said Raw already has the advantage because Smackdown lacks someone with the intangibles to be a leader and who has an It Factor who can mold a team into dominating. He saluted and said he’s reporting for duty. He said he not only has intangibles, but his intangibles have intangibles. He said his first order as Team Captain of Raw is introducing his team. First, out came Sheamus. Sheamus strutted out as Phillips talked about Sheamus beating “Riddle” last week. (He officially lost his first name for now, although it’s Drew Gulak who I thought would lose his first name one of these days.) Keith Lee came out next.

Styles told Lee to call him “Captain.” Lee said he didn’t agree to call him that. He said his “sizable friend” won’t intimidate him into complying. Styles told Sheamus to tell Lee how it is. Sheamus said he actually agrees with Lee. Sheamus said Styles was running around in the minor leagues while he was dominating the big league, and he’ll never take orders from him. Styles said that’s disrespectful and he should know what’s at stake. Braun Strowman marched out and offered to resolve their bickering. He said the only thing Team Raw needs “are these hands.” He said he doesn’t care who they face, Raw has the Monster on its team. Lee said they had to qualify, so he’ll have to do the exact same thing.

Braun said not only has he eliminated the “single most talent” in a Survivor Series match, they’ve been on the winning team “twelve times.” (Uhhh…) He said he beat Lee clean two weeks ago in the ring, so that makes him not only qualified, but also team captain. Adam Pearce walked out and said he’d love to have him on Team Raw. He said he can’t find anyone willing to face him. Lee started talking about getting Braun in the ring, but Sheamus interrupted and said there’s an order around there, and he’s a senior member of the roster. He said he’s made a career of kicking teeth down people’s throat. Styles stammered and said he had an idea. He suggested a triple threat match, and if Braun wins, he’s on the team. Everyone agreed.

(4) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. KEITH LEE vs. SHEAMUS – Triple Threat match to qualify for Team Raw at Survivor Series

Styles warned Phillips not to look at his associate. Saxton asked what their relationship is. Styles just said he’s his associate. Braun yanked Sheamus to the floor by his legs. Lee did a flip dive, but Lee brushed against the top rope and hit the back of his head and neck on the ring apron. He still hit Braun and Sheamus. He got up and looked fine. That looked close to disaster. Styles’s face said it all. Sheamus went after Lee at ringside. Braun charged and knocked them both down. Braun tore the lid off the announce desk. He set up a double chokeslam. Lee and Sheamus fought free. They threw him into the ringside steps. Then they lifted the base of the stairs and drove them into Braun. Sheamus then shoved Lee into the ringpost. Sheamus went to rake Lee’s eyes, but Lee blocked him and threw him onto the ringside barricade. Sheamus put Lee in a sleeper at ringside. Braun charged and knocked them through the ringside barricade, knocking it over as they cut to a break. [c]

Lee and Sheamus battled in the ring after the break. Braun was still down at ringside. The screen confirmed Jax vs. Lana was coming later on the show. Strowman returned to the ring and attacked both men. He beat up Sheamus, but Sheamus came back with a White Noise for a near fall. Braun set up a superplex of Sheamus, but Lee lifted Braun onto his shoulders and they tumbled back to the mat. Styles gasped and asked, “How’s the ring?” Lee landed a crossbody on Strowman for a near fall. Styles cheered, indicating he wanted Braun on his team. Sheamus lowered the top rope and Braun tumbled to the floor. Sheamus then shoulder-checked Lee. Lee came back with a standing belly-to-belly toss. Sheamus headbutted Lee, then landed a kneelift for a near fall. As Sheamus set up a Brogue Kick, Strowman popped up and yanked him out of the ring. Then he charged at Lee, but Lee kicked him and clotheslined him for a near fall. Sheamus gave Lee a Brogue kick, then Braun gave Sheamus a running powerslam for the win. Styles celebrated.

WINNER: Strowman in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good hard-hitting battle of behemoths. Styles assembling a team of monsters he can’t control is not a bad storyline going into this match.)

-Styles entered the ring and applauded his teammates. He told them they’re all on the same team now, so shake hands. Braun said he doesn’t like them, and they don’t like him, but they need to set their differences aside to win at Survivor Series. Lee and Braun shook hands. Styles celebrated. Sheamus yelled at Braun. Braun yelled back and said he did what it took to earn his way onto the team. He told Sheamus to shake his hand. Sheamus slapped it away and said he wouldn’t shake his hand. Then he moved in and hugged him. Sheamus, though, then caught Braun with a Brogue Kick. Lee checked Sheamus out of the ring through the ropes. Styles dropkicked Lee out of the ring. Styles lamented what everyone just did. His music played.

-Angel Garza talked about viewers’ heart beating when they see him, but there’s no reason to be embarrassed because he feels the same way. He said they can’t share each other’s company, but they can share the same feelings. He talked about an irresistible smile and held up a rose.

-In a tease of the Firefly Funhouse, they showed Ramblin’ Rabbit dropping a dollar bill into a swear jar next to Huskus the Pig. Saxton said the Funhouse is up next. [c]

-The announcers hyped “30 Days of the Dead Man” tribute to Undertaker.

-Caruso interviewed Drew in the backstage ring. Drew said he’s Randy’s “six-foot-five dangerous attractive guardian angel” watching his back. He said he wants to be sure he’s the only person who gets to defeat him for the WWE Title. He said if he gets his way, Survivor Series will be Roman Reigns vs. McIntyre. He said beating up The Miz makes him and the fans happy. “Tonight is a two-for-one special, Claymores for All.”

-Firefly Funhouse: Bray Wyatt and Bliss smiled and waved. Bray dedicated the match to the three most important letters in sports entertainment. Huskus said: “P-I-G!?” Bray said no, R-K-O. Abby said after what Randy did to them, he can “go [bleep] himself.” Bliss said no swearing, so five cents in the swear jar. Abby said she can go “f— herself too.” Bray said that makes it 25 cents. They cut to the ThunderDome to show Firefly Funhouse playing in the arena. Bray said once upon a time Orton was a very, very bad man. They flashed back to images of their prior feud. “But the past is in the past,” he said. They showed Orton burning down Bray’s house in the woods. Bray went from cheerful to ominous and said, “He never forgets.” Back to cheerful, Bliss wanted to debut a new trick. Bray covered her face. He moved his hand and her face was demonic and then ref goo came out of her mouth and looked like a long tongue. Bray looked at the camera and said, “Oh shit!” He was bleeped. The music played and they cut to a break.

(Keller’s Analysis: Some appropriate callbacks there and the swear jar antics were fun.)

(5) NIA JAX vs. LANA

As Jax came to the ring, Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans did an over-the-top soundbite about how the announce table won’t make it through the night in one piece. Baszler then began getting the announce desk “ready” by removing anything that might actually hurt Lana. A soundbite aired with Lana as Lana made her way to the ring; she vowed she is turning the tables on Nia tonight and she will put her through the table.

Jax took control as soon as the bell rang and tossed Lana around the ring, then squashed her in the corner. Lana avoided a second corner splash and attempted a comeback. Jax absorbed her high roundkicks, then knocked a charging Lana down. Then Jax headbutted her and trash-talked her. She covered her, but lifted her shoulders at the two count. “This is what you wanted!” she exclaimed. She wanted Lana to quit. Lana grabbed the ropes to pull herself up. Jax then gave her a Samoan Drop for the win.

WINNER: Jax in 3:00.

-Baszler entered to celebrate with Jax. Jax and Baszler stood at ringside. They began to leave. Then Jax “remembered something.” Baszler re-entered the ring and threw Lana to the floor. Jax said she’s pathetic. Lana fought back a little, but Jax threw her into the ringside barricade. She then lifted Lana and gave her a Samoan Drop through the announce desk. Saxton said that’s the seventh time she’s put Lana through the desk. Phillips wondered how this would affect Team Raw.

-Backstage, Truth was in a neckbrace. He bumped into Hurt Business. They asked how he was doing. Truth turned and walked away, intimidated. MVP laughed and offered him bottled water. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

-VIP Lounge: MVP led Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin to the ring. MVP addressed the WWE Universe. He said he had an official announcement. He said Survivor Series is an opportunity to prove to be the best of the best. He said Lashley already decimated R-Truth. Cedric said if Sami Zayn is still IC Champion at Survivor Series, he’ll find out first-hand that Lashley is the best of the best. Lashley said Sami always has so much to say, but at Survivor Series, it’ll be “just me and you, and I’m going to put your ass to sleep.” MVP said they took care of the Retribution problem WWE had no answer for. He said it’s time for payment, and that comes in the form of the Raw Tag Team Championships. Shelton said they’re going to win the titles and show they are the best of the best. New Day’s music interrupted. They danced and swaggered onto the stage.

Xavier said he’s a big fan of Lashley. He said he’s such a big fan, he got in trouble for staying up so late watching his matches. He said he was in sixth grade. Kofi said Bob has been looking great for a long time. Kofi complimented the other member of Hurt Business. Kofi said he’s sure Cedric will have a long career and do great things. They began “who’ing” and said who else has been around a long time. “Your boys, The New Day!” Kofi said. They sang and gyrated that they’re the tag team champions of Raw. Kofi said he’s won more championships than all of them combined. Xavier said “plural” after each of Kofi’s titles as he listed them, but then said “singular” after he said he won the WWE Title. (Funny.)

MVP asked Kofi if he lost that WWE Title to Brock Lesnar in seven seconds. MVP bet Lashley could beat him in less than that. Kofi said he thought Hurt Business hurt people physically, but they’re trying to hurt feelings. Kofi said Lana says Lashley can only last eight seconds. MVP said New Day like putting smiles on people’s faces, but they like putting grimaces of pain on people’s faces. He said when New Day talk about footwork, it’s about comedy, but when they do footwork, it’s to cause pain. MVP told them they don’t want to dance with them. MVP said the truth is, Cedric & Shelton want to do two-steps all over their faces when they take the tag titles from them. Xavier asked if they really think they can beat the ten-time tag champs. Kofi interrupted and asked if it’s nine or ten. He said there’s a lot confusion. They decided to go with ten. They made fun of Hurt Business starting their business in the year 2020. They said all their worried about are the Street Profits. They said it’s because “New… Day Rocks!” [c]

(6) NEW DAY (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/MVP)

MVP joined the announcers on commentary. Kofi twerked at Cedric early in the match. Kofi sunset-flipped Cedric to center-ring. MVP said for the first time New Day don’t have a numbers advantage. Xavier rallied and climbed to the top rope. Cedric knocked him off balance. Shelton gave him a running knee to knock him off the ring apron to the floor. Shelton went after Xavier at ringside, whipping him into the security barricade. They cut to a break with Xavier down, clutching his shoulder after a kick by Cedric. [c]

Kofi got the hot-tag after the break. He took Cedric down with a flurry of offense. He landed the Boom Drop. He scored a two count seconds later. Cedric fired back with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Cedric rolled over to his corner and tagged in Shelton. Xavier managed to tag in Kofi during a double-team against him and hit a DDT for a two count. Xavier landed another DDT a minute later, but Shelton stomped on him to break up the cover. Kofi was going for a dive, but Shelton blocked it. Xavier rolled up Shelton for a two count. Shelton did the same. Cedric tagged himself in. Shelton snuck in a surprise Pay Dirt on Xavier for the win. MVP entered the ring and congratulated his teammates.

WINNERS: Cedric & Shelton in 13:00.

-Nikki Cross approached Bliss backstage. She said she’s been calling and texting her. She wants to know what’s going on with her. Nikki said she’s seen her in the Funhouse with The Fiend. Bliss had her back turned to the camera. Nikki said Fiend must be the one making her shut her out. She said she knows her better than anyone in the world. She said her best friend wouldn’t let anyone else make decisions for her. “You’re stronger than that!” she said. Nikki asked Bliss to look at her. She spun her around. Her eyes were creepy with colored contact lenses and black paint around her eyes. Nikki recoiled in horror. [c]

(7) RICOCHET vs. TUCKER

Tucker was already in the ring with new gear and no entrance. Ricochet got his ring entrance. Mustafa Ali marched to the ring before the bell. He circled the ring and the ref called for the bell. Ali stood on the announce desk. Ricochet kicked away at Tucker and hit a quick Recoil for the win.

WINNER: Ricochet in under 1:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: What?)

-Retribution then showed up and circled Ricochet. They threw Ricochet out of the ring, then stomped away on Tucker. Tucker rolled out of the ring as Mustafa sent Flapjack out to retrieve Ricochet. They threw him back into the ring and circled him. He popped up and tried to fight back, but was outnumbered and beaten down in the corner. Ricochet asked, “Why are you doing this?” Ali said, “No sin is forgiven until it is punished.” T-Bar and Mace double-chokeslammed him. They stood over him.

-They showed Drew backstage. Sheamus approached him. They were all smiles. Drew said it was lovely to see him. Sheamus asked Drew to be the fifth man on Team Raw and take them all the way. He said they can be on the same team again, the Celtic Connection. Drew considered it for old time’s sake, but said he can’t now. He said his focus is on Orton. He asked Sheamus if he understands. Sheamus was taken aback and said “sure” like when people say “It’s all good,” but you know it’s definitely not “all good.” Sheamus told him if he changes his mind, he knows his number. Sheamus wished him luck against Miz and Morrison.

-Miz and Morrison began their ring entrance. Miz strutted out with the MITB briefcase held high. [c]

(8) THE MIZ & JOHN MORRISON vs. DREW MCINTYRE

Drew made his ring entrance. Drew fended off an early attack. Miz and Morrison came back a minute in with a chop block by Miz. Drew caught a Miz boot, though, and chopped him down hard. Miz side-stepped a charging Drew, who flew to the floor. Drew beat up Miz and then flapjacked Morrison onto Miz on the floor. They cut to a break. [c]

Morrison and Miz took over after the break and threw Drew shoulder-first into the ringpost. Miz stomped on him at ringside. Back in the ring, Morrison settled into a chinlock after a few kickouts by Drew. Phillips said frustration was setting in with Morrison. Drew escaped, but Morrison caught him charging with a boot to the face. Drew knocked him face-first into the post as he set up Starship Pain. Drew back suplexed Morrison out of the corner with a sudden and quick released back suplex. Miz tagged in, but Drew went after him with clotheslines and a couple overhead tosses followed by a neckbreaker. He kipped up and then set up a Future Shock DDT. Miz escaped, but Drew landed a spinebuster into a bridge. Morrison landed a standing moonsault to break up the cover. Phillips touted the “award-winning and critically-acclaimed ThunderDome.” Morrison gave Drew a moonsault and scored a two count. Drew fought back, but Miz blind-tagged in. He gave Drew a Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Miz sat up and looked hopeful. He roundkicked Drew’s chest a few times. Drew shoved Miz into Morrison, then delivered a Future Shock DDT. He set up a Claymore, but Morrison pulled him out of the ring. Drew then landed a running flip dive onto both at ringside. Drew shoved Miz into the ring, then delivered the Claymore for the pin.

WINNER: Drew in 16:00.

-As Drew celebrated, Orton entered and gave Drew an RKO. The Fiend music played and they cut away just as Orton began looking around nervously.

(Keller’s Analysis: No major developments there, but a suitable and satisfying main event seeing Drew beat up both Miz and Morrison. Orton scored a point on Drew this week, giving Drew motivation next week. The biggest surprise of the show is that Sheamus didn’t interfere. WWE planted the seed without a payoff within the same show.)