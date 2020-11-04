11/4 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Kushida vs. Grimes, Ciampa vs. Dream, Shotzi selects Storm as next opponent

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ember Moon’s quest to become a two-time NXT Women’s Champion has hit a standstill with Dakota Kai standing in her way. Tonight on NXT, Moon will look to get past Kai and move one step forward to earning an NXT Women’s Title match. Moon is not the only one who wants a match with Io Shirai, as Toni Storm will look to gain more momentum when she takes on Shotzi Blackheart. Plus, Kushida will look to continue his winning ways when he takes on Cameron Grimes. It’s sure to be another action packed episode of NXT which takes place tonight from the Wrestling Capital Center on the USA Network. Now let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Ember Moon looks for revenge against Dakota Kai

Ciampa promises devastation for Dream

Shotzi selects Storm for her next opponent

Kushida looks to continue his winning streak against Cameron Grimes

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Ember Moon looks for revenge against Dakota Kai

Ember Moon has quickly made some enemies since returning to NXT most notably Dakota Kai who hasn’t forgotten her tag team loss from a couple weeks ago. Kai responded by laying out Moon two week ago on NXT. The question can Moon prove that belongs among the best in the NXT Women’s Division and move one step closer to challenging Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title?

https://twitter.com/WWEEmberMoon/status/132381915375357952

… I’ve been thinking of a witty enough response to this and I just… idk anymore. https://t.co/5UyImNGqNX — ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 (@DakotaKai_WWE) November 1, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be another great showcase match for Moon against Kai who’s a terrific wrestler and has come a long way since turning heel. This is another match where Moon needs a strong win to establish herself a top contender for the NXT Women’s Title.)

Tommaso Ciampa to go one on one with Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream has really gotten on the bad side of Tommaso Ciampa, first causing a disqualification in his match against KUSHIDA and then taking the pin fall in the Triple Threat Match. Well, Ciampa has vowed to make Dream his first victim. But the question is will it be Dream Over for the former NXT Champion?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be another great match between two talented wrestlers. Ciampa always puts on great matches and shows a great side of aggression which stands out. Dream also works hard in his match as he makes all his opponents look good. The outcome of this match will be interesting to see as you can see both Ciampa and Dream are in need of a win after going down to Kushida.)

Shotzi Blackheart to face hand-picked opponent Toni Storm

After hosting NXT Halloween Havoc, Shotzi Blackheart is still calling her shot as she challenged former NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm who made her surprise return at NXT TakeOver: 31. Shotzi played a huge role in helping Io Shirai retain her NXT Women’s Title against Candice LeRae at Halloween Havoc. The question is who will come out victorious in their first match on NXT TV?

Its time for some fresh meat! @wwenxt TOMORROW NIGHT I welcome one of my idols into the ballpit! #wwenxt @usa_network pic.twitter.com/rULPuLLqNM — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) November 3, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This week’s episode of NXT is wrestling heavy which is great as this should be another solid match to put over the talent in the NXT Women’s Division. Just like Moon, this is a match where Storm should win to help put her in contention for the NXT Women’s Title. After last week’s show, I could easily see LeRae costing Shotzi the match and move them into their own program.)

Kushida looks to continue his winning streak against Cameron Grimes

Ever since bringing out a new aggressive side to his character, Kushida has been on a role picking up wins over Velveteen Dream at Takeover: 31 and against former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat Match. Kushida will look to keep his winning way going when he faces Cameron Grimes who looks to get past his Haunted House of Terror Match against Dexter Lumis last week. The question is can Kushida continue his winning ways against Grimes this week on NXT?

(Amin’s Analysis: Kushida has been terrific and has been presented as a star since showing off his new character. His matches on TV feel completely different as he’s been standing out from the rest. This match with Grimes is another great chance for Kushida to showcase his new character and wrestling ability. The question is are they building Kushida towards an NXT Title match when Finn Balor returns?)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Io Shirai defeated Candice LeRae to retain her NXT Women’s Championship. Johnny Gargano defeated Damian Priest to win the NXT North American Title. Pete Dunne made his surprise return aligning himself with Pat McAfee and NXT Tag Team Champion Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan after attacking Kyle O’Reilly teasing a potential WarGames match at some point down the road. Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Gonzalez in a hard hitting grudge match.

Overall Thoughts

As expected Halloween Havoc was a big draw as NXT came away with big ratings last week from their special. This week NXT is back with going more wrestling heavy as we are used to seeing. I always mention you can expect great matches on NXT as the wrestlers on the show always put on a great effort for the fans. The question is after last week’s ratings number can NXT keep the momentum going?

RECOMMENDED: 10/28 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on Halloween Havoc special including Priest vs. Gargano for the NXT North American Championship, Shirai vs. LeRae for the NXT Women’s Championship, more