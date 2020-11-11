FREE PODCAST 11/10 – WKPWP Wildcard Tuesday: New Mailbag plus Keller’s 1991 coverage of Undertaker beating Hogan at Survivor Series on radio (124 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a “Wildcard Tuesday” episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers new Mailbag questions on an array of topics (Is Edge a possible Roman Reigns challenger? Is AEW firmly established as long-term WWE competitor in part because of its strong booking? Was Money in the Bank concept greatly damaged this year? Why isn’t NXT part of Survivor Series this year? And more).

Then we go back 29 years to Wade Keller’s radio show (11-29-91) from KFAN covering Undertaker’s WWE Title victory over Hulk Hogan at Survivor Series 1991 with guests PWTorch columnist Chris Zavisa and Baltimore wrestling radio show host Larry Katz. They talk about Taker’s win and other Survivor Series happenings, the state of women’s wrestling in the industry, how pro wrestling world champions are chosen, and more including live callers.

