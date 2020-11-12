AEW announces Jade Cargill has signed, Khan comments on latest addition to AEW roster

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced in a press release today they have signed Jade Cargill to a multi-year deal. AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan discussed Cargill’s signing in the press release, “We’re committed to expanding the AEW women’s division by signing great athletes,” said Tony Khan. “Jade is an amazing athlete, and she’s an exciting addition to our women’s roster. I’m confident that fans will enjoy getting to know Jade’s strong personality and watching her development as a wrestler after her surprising confrontation with Cody and Brandi Rhodes last night on Dynamite.”

Cargill appeared on Dynamite last night and teased that she knew a giant named Shaq (former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal) after interrupting Cody Rhodes. She then got into a verbal altercation with Cody’s wife, Brandi Rhodes.

